 Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has formed a four-member study group, headed by the Konkan divisional commissioner, to review last year’s gymkhana policy. The panel will examine land use, public access, membership transparency, revenue generation, and operational norms. It has one month to submit recommendations, including possible amendments to lease and induction rules.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: After issuing a comprehensive policy for gymkhanas last year, the BJP-led state government has now appointed a study group to review it and recommend amendments. The study group, headed by the Konkan divisional commissioner, will comprise four members: the collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district, a joint secretary from the revenue and forest department, and an expert to be nominated by the chairperson.

The committee has been given a month to submit the report and its mandate includes examining the usage of gymkhanas that have been allotted government land on lease, ensuring access for the general public, suggesting changes in operational procedures, exploring avenues for additional revenue generation for the government, and bringing greater transparency in the induction of members.

Read Also
'AI Will Wipe Out Existing Jobs': NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar Urges Urgent Policy Action After Yoshua...
article-image

Notably, the policy announced last year laid down provisions regarding the induction of new members based on state recommendations. The rate was fixed at 0.5% for gymkhanas spread across 10,000 to 20,000 sq mt, and 0.25% for those occupying less than 10,000 sq mt. The state had also recommended guidelines on rentals charged for programmes to be organised on gymkhana premises.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy
Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' At India AI Impact Summit 2026
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' At India AI Impact Summit 2026
Gold, Silver Surge On Safe-Haven Rush & Margin Cut, MCX Gold Hits ₹1,56,100
Gold, Silver Surge On Safe-Haven Rush & Margin Cut, MCX Gold Hits ₹1,56,100
Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts After Carrying Teammates' Bats & Gloves During IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts After Carrying Teammates' Bats & Gloves During IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy
Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy
'AI Will Wipe Out Existing Jobs': NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar Urges Urgent Policy Action After Yoshua...
'AI Will Wipe Out Existing Jobs': NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar Urges Urgent Policy Action After Yoshua...
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Check Other Dates When...
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Check Other Dates When...
'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At...
'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At...
European Union Aviation Safety Agency Suspends VSR Ventures' TCO Authorisation After 2023 Learjet...
European Union Aviation Safety Agency Suspends VSR Ventures' TCO Authorisation After 2023 Learjet...