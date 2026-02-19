Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Review Gymkhana Policy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: After issuing a comprehensive policy for gymkhanas last year, the BJP-led state government has now appointed a study group to review it and recommend amendments. The study group, headed by the Konkan divisional commissioner, will comprise four members: the collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district, a joint secretary from the revenue and forest department, and an expert to be nominated by the chairperson.

The committee has been given a month to submit the report and its mandate includes examining the usage of gymkhanas that have been allotted government land on lease, ensuring access for the general public, suggesting changes in operational procedures, exploring avenues for additional revenue generation for the government, and bringing greater transparency in the induction of members.

Notably, the policy announced last year laid down provisions regarding the induction of new members based on state recommendations. The rate was fixed at 0.5% for gymkhanas spread across 10,000 to 20,000 sq mt, and 0.25% for those occupying less than 10,000 sq mt. The state had also recommended guidelines on rentals charged for programmes to be organised on gymkhana premises.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/