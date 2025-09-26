 Mumbai News: BMC Clarifies Toilet And Drinking Water Facilities On Coastal Road Promenade
Refusing the request to provide toilet and drinking water facilities for the police personnel every 1 km at the newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade, the BMC has clarified that there are adequate toilet facilities at the public utility underpasses (PUP) and that the drinking water facility will be provided by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
RIL to provide drinking water, BMC ensures bio-toilets at Mumbai Coastal Road promenade | FPJ

Request from Private Firm

The request letter was given by Vijay Gupta, chairman of Total Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd located at P D’mello Road in south Mumbai. Chief Engineer of the coastal road department MM Swami said, “The applicant requested BMC to provide toilets and drinking water facilities at the promenade. However, the solid waste management department is already installing bio-toilets at six PUPs, inaugurated providing access to the promenade. The installation of the toilets will be completed in eight to 10 days.”

Drinking Water and Beautification

While the drinking water facilities are included in the landscaping and beautification work of the Coastal Road promenade, which has been awarded RIL. Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) RIL will beautify 53 acres of reclaimed land of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

article-image

The design plan is yet to be submitted and the agreement signing is in process. The project was officially announced by RIL in its recently concluded annual general meeting.

