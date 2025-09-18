Mumbai News: BMC To Install 6 Bio-Toilets Along Coastal Road Promenade, Security Arrangements In Place

BMC to install six bio-toilets along the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade; security personnel to patrol in three shifts | Representational Image

Mumbai: After the promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road was opened to the public, the BMC is all set to install six bio-toilets along the route. Since the promenade lacks a sewer line network, these toilets will be designed with septic tank–based bio-systems.

The units will also be placed near the Public Underpass (PUP), which connects pedestrians from the arterial road to the promenade. This move is expected to provide much-needed relief to tourists and the public visiting the area.

Promenade Becomes Major Attraction

The newly developed promenade, stretching from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), spans over 7.47 kilometres and has quickly become a major attraction for Mumbaikars.

Two key sections of this scenic coastal walkway were opened to the public on August 15; a 2.75-kilometre stretch from Tata Garden to Haji Ali, and a 2.5-kilometre segment between Lovegrove Nullah (Worli Gutter) and B.M. Thackeray Chowk. Since its inauguration, the promenade has witnessed a steady rise in footfall and the number expected to surge further after the monsoon season in October.

Construction Locations and Timeline

In June this year, the coastal Road department requested the BMC's solid waste management department (SWM) to arrange the bio-toilets at four locations. Accordingly, four locations has been identified PUP No 4 Akruti parking near Mahalaxmi Temple, PUP No 6 Haji Ali Junction, PUP No 11 -- opp. Worli dairy and PUP No 14 North of Bindumadhav Thackarey Chowk on Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road.

"The construction works at the site have begun. It will take another two weeks to complete the work," said, Dr. Ashiwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (city).

Security Arrangements and CSR Initiative

To ensure security along the promenade, the BMC is in the process of deploying 12 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Board (MSB) per shift, operating in three shifts daily. This security arrangement will be in place for the next six months to maintain vigilance along the Coastal Road.

In parallel, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will develop 53 hectares of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Upon completion, RIL will take on the long-term maintenance of the Coastal Road promenade, median, and the landscaped park for the next 30 years, while MSB will continue to oversee security operations during this period.

