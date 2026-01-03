 Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks Reports From Returning Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks Reports From Returning Officers

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks Reports From Returning Officers

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has clarified that no candidate can be officially declared elected unopposed without thorough verification, including reports from Returning Officers and written statements from withdrawn candidates. Despite claims of BJP-Shiv Sena candidates winning unopposed in several municipal corporations, the SEC has not yet confirmed any such results.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks Reports From Returning Officers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Although several candidates from the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance have reportedly been elected unopposed in municipal corporations across Maharashtra, the State Election Commission (SEC) has not officially declared any such results so far.

The SEC has clarified that no candidate can be termed “elected unopposed” unless the Returning Officers (ROs) concerned submit detailed reports along with written statements from candidates who withdrew their nominations.

Unopposed victories were reported from municipal corporations such as Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Jalgaon, Panvel, Dhule, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, following which senior leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena were seen congratulating the winning candidates. “When candidates are said to be elected unopposed, we immediately seek reports from the returning officers and verify them on three parameters. We ascertain whether the withdrawal of nominations was due to threats, monetary inducements or any other form of coercion. Without this verification, we do not declare any election unopposed,” the officer said.

Read Also
Rahul Narwekar Threatening BMC Poll Candidates? Viral Video Showing Maharashtra Assembly Speaker...
article-image

The officer further stated that it is incorrect to claim unopposed victories without clearance from the SEC. “Normally, we allow a period of about one week and then RO personally communicate with candidates who have withdrawn their nominations. Written statements are obtained from them before completing the verification process. Without an SEC certificate, declaring any candidate unopposed has no validity,” the officer added.

FPJ Shorts
LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver
LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead Of Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead Of Civic Polls
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday
India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister
India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

According to unofficial claims till Friday evening, 44 BJP candidates, 18 Shiv Sena candidates, two NCP candidates and one Islam Party candidate were said to have won unopposed. As per these claims, in Kalyan-Dombivli, 15 from the BJP and six from the Shiv Sena candidates were reportedly elected unopposed. Jalgaon reportedly saw 12 unopposed candidates, equally divided between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 From BJP, Amid...
article-image

In Panvel, eight BJP candidates were said to have been elected unopposed, while Dhule reported three BJP candidates and Pimpri-Chinchwad two BJP candidates. In Thane, six Shiv Sena candidates were reportedly unopposed, while Ahilyanagar saw two NCP candidates, Bhiwandi six BJP candidates and Pune two BJP candidates declared unopposed by party sources.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...

Maharashtra Govt Extends Stray Dog-Free Mandate To State & National Highways Under PWD

Maharashtra Govt Extends Stray Dog-Free Mandate To State & National Highways Under PWD

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks...

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Yet To Declare Unopposed Winners, Seeks...

'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her...

'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her...

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 From BJP, Amid...

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 From BJP, Amid...