 Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 From BJP, Amid Opposition Allegations
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 From BJP, Amid Opposition Allegations

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies won 68 seats unopposed in Maharashtra’s upcoming civic polls, showcasing their urban dominance. BJP leaders credited strong leadership and strategy, while Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, accused the ruling combine of using threats and money to force candidates to withdraw, sparking concerns over democratic fairness.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 From BJP, Amid Opposition Allegations | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have won 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15, even as the Opposition parties alleged the ruling combine used threats and money to force candidates to withdraw from the fray.

Across the state, as many as 68 candidates from the BJP and the Mahayuti have been elected unopposed, reflecting the party's growing strength in urban local bodies, BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said on Friday.

This includes 44 from the BJP, with the highest number being from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district, followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Pune's ward number 35 were elected unopposed after their opponents withdrew their nomination forms. The two were elected from the ward between 2017 and 2022.

Hailing the wins, Union minister and senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said the next mayor of Pune will be from his party.

"We have a target of 125 seats, out of which we have already won two, so 123 are remaining. Two seats were won unopposed. This is a certificate for our party's good governance," Mohol claimed.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seen 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed, while the figure was two for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

BJP leaders attributed the trend to the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and what they described as the successful electoral strategy of state unit president Ravindra Chavan.

These have helped the BJP emerge as a dominant force not only in municipal councils but also in major municipal corporations, the leaders added.

Accusations Made By The Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, meanwhile, accused the ruling dispensation of using money and threats to get opposition candidates to withdraw from the fray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, in a post on X, claimed that returning officers had been directed to accept the withdrawal of nomination from candidates till late in the night.

These withdrawals of nomination were to be considered as if they had been presented before the 3 pm deadline on Friday, he claimed.

"A friend of mine, who is in this election process, said this (accepting the form beyond 3 pm) would not be appropriate. He was told by the guardian minister, in a tone that sounded both a request and as a threat, that he should listen to what the local MLA says," Raut claimed.

This is mobocracy in the name of democracy. One day, there will be a public uprising like in Bangladesh and Nepal, he further claimed.

The Shiv Sena on Friday claimed five of its candidates have been elected unopposed to the 131-member Thane Municipal Corporation.

Six BJP candidates have been elected unopposed after the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) polls in Maharashtra's Thane district, the party claimed.

Three Shiv Sena candidates and one BJP contestant were declared unopposed following the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls in Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

"Why do you hold polls if you want to win them before voting. Both the ruling parties should distribute it amongst themselves. Democracy has ended in India and the state. They chose weak candidates of the opposition and got their work done," MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also accused the ruling parties of putting pressure on Opposition candidates to ensure such unopposed victories.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

