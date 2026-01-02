BMC Elections 2026: Anti-Defacement Pledge, No Freebies, Online RTI System & More — Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association Lists Demands For Aspiring Corporators

Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association unveils a citizens’ manifesto ahead of BMC Elections 2026, outlining key demands for transparent and accountable civic governance | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 02: Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association (CCWA) has released a comprehensive citizens’ manifesto, calling on aspiring corporators to commit themselves to transparency, accountability and people-centric governance. The manifesto outlines 24 key demands that residents say reflect long-pending civic concerns in Chandivali and adjoining areas of Powai.

Strong stand against political defacement

At the core of the manifesto is a strong stand against political defacement of public spaces. The association has urged candidates to take an “anti-defacement pledge”, promising not to clutter the ward with illegal hoardings or paste personal names and photographs on amenities built using public money.

“Paisa hamara, photo tumhara – nahi chalega” (our money and your photo – won’t work), the manifesto states, reflecting growing public resentment against the politicisation of civic infrastructure.

Chandivali CHA Manifesto

1) Anti-Defacement Pledge: Aspiring Nagar Sevaks must take a pledge and give a formal undertaking that they will not deface the ward with illegal hoardings.



2) Stop pasting names and pictures on amenities developed using public funds. (Paisa Hamara,… pic.twitter.com/wcmcQ51bKd — Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) (@ChandivaliCCWA) January 2, 2026

Opposition to political freebies

The CCWA has also opposed the misuse of BMC funds for distributing political freebies such as cookers, sarees and household appliances. Instead, it has demanded judicious use of the municipal budget to reduce the property tax burden on citizens and ensure ethical utilisation of corporator funds strictly for community-driven needs.

Focus on transparency and accountability

Transparency and accountability form a major pillar of the manifesto. Among the key demands are bringing the BMC under the state government’s online RTI system, creating a ward-wise dashboard on the BMC portal displaying ongoing and completed works, and conducting quarterly meetings between elected representatives and citizen forums to review progress and address grievances.

Infrastructure and urban planning priorities

Infrastructure and urban planning issues feature prominently. The association has called for effective implementation of the “pedestrian first” policy, removal of hazardous gas cylinders from footpaths, and urgent action to ease traffic congestion through DP roads and road widening. The long-pending 90-foot road connecting Andheri-Chandivali to JVLR has been highlighted as a priority project.

Environmental and civic concerns flagged

Environmental concerns, including air pollution from illegal bhattis and RMC plants, non-maintenance of public gardens, waste dumping on roads and monsoon waterlogging, have also been flagged. The manifesto demands pothole-free roads throughout the year, proper utility ducts to prevent repeated digging, and strict enforcement of pollution control laws.

Social infrastructure and public safety demands

Social infrastructure and safety issues are equally emphasised. The CCWA has sought a fully functional fire station in Chandivali, improved maintenance of public hospitals, schools and gardens, establishment of a modern sports centre for Chandivali and Powai residents, and complete abolition of manual scavenging.

Appeal for ethical political conduct

Importantly, the manifesto urged aspiring corporators to respect the public mandate by refraining from switching political parties after elections and to ensure that projects, once tendered, are completed on the ground rather than remaining on paper.

Also Watch:

Citizens define the public agenda

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of CCWA, said, “Political parties often set aside relevant topics and raise irrelevant issues to distract voters, so it is crucial for us to set a public agenda. By issuing the Chandivali Cha Manifesto, we are shifting the focus back to what matters. This is more than a list of demands; it is a contract of accountability. In a democracy, the mandate should be defined by the people.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/