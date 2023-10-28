‘BMC Was Mute On Chandivali Encroachments,’ Says Mandeep Singh Makkar, Founder Of Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association

Mandeep Singh Makkar |

The Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) has been complaining through multiple tweets to the BMC from time to time and drawing its attention towards encroachments on the Adityavardhan Raheja Vihar Road. However, the municipality has chosen to remain a silent spectator. The illegal activity started by building a small nursery, followed by temporary sheds. These structures stole power from the electric pole.

So far, six illegal shops (concrete permanent structures) have been built. Each of them have an market value of nearly Rs1.5 crore. Businesses like tandoori momos, Chinese corner and vada pav shops using gas cylinders have been started in these structures. They lack a no-objection certificate from the fire brigade, permission from the Food and Drug Administration and the BMC's public health department.

As the CCWA founder, society representatives and I met the assistant BMC commissioner (L ward) and handed over a complaint letter, demanding to demolish the illegal structures built on footpaths. Promising to serve notices to encroachers, the senior official confirmed to the CCWA that the civic body has not given permission to build any shop on Adityavardhan Raheja Vihar Road.

However, the municipality should have demolished the structures when they were built. As said earlier, the CCWA has been continuously informing the BMC via X about the encroachments. Adityavardhan Raheja Vihar Road is now a hotspot for hooligans, who are a safety threat to women and kids in nearby societies.

The encroachers had moved to grab another piece of land on the same road and tried to build three more shops. By protesting, the CCWA and society members were able to stop the illegal bid and the video of the protest has since gone viral on social media. These encroachers follow a usual pattern; first, they generate a sale document without registration and the payment is given in cash. Next, they manage to get a BMC gumasta license. Armed with such 'proofs', they get electric and water connections. Above all, they have blessings of local netas.

The CCWA demands immediate demolition of these illegal shops. After receiving complaints from the association, the BMC's encroachment removal department wrote to the Saki Naka and Powai police stations on October 20, seeking registration of FIR against these encroachers.

The Mumbai police should take stern action against encroachers who are making a mockery of law and order. It wouldn’t be possible to put an end to this menace without the active involvement of cops along with the BMC.

(The author is the founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association)

