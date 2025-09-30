 Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

The incident occurred at Gopi Chowk when Ayush, who had gone to eat at a bhandara organized during the Navratri festival, went to wash his hands near the nullah after finishing his meal. He accidentally slipped and fell into the uncovered drain, which is about 12 feet deep and has a strong water current.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 14-year-old boy died after falling into an open nullah in Dombivli on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Ayush Eknath Kadam, a resident of Sarevar Nagar in Gopi Chowk near Jagdamba Temple, within the jurisdiction of Vishnunagar police station. He lived there with his family.

Accidental Fall Into Uncovered Nullah

The incident occurred at Gopi Chowk when Ayush, who had gone to eat at a bhandara organized during the Navratri festival, went to wash his hands near the nullah after finishing his meal. He accidentally slipped and fell into the uncovered drain, which is about 12 feet deep and has a strong water current.

Delayed Rescue Efforts

FPJ Shorts
Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri
Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri
Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over Asphyxiation
Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over Asphyxiation
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion Of Contractor In Powai
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion Of Contractor In Powai
Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation
Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation

A local boy who witnessed the incident immediately informed Ayush’s parents, who rushed to the spot and pleaded for help. However, people present at the bhandara reportedly did not intervene. Local youths informed the fire department, but due to the lack of proper equipment, officials were unable to enter the nullah.

Heroic Act Saves No Life

Seeing this, a youth identified as Vedant Jadhav jumped into the drain and managed to pull Ayush out after about half an hour. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Drive On 377 Roads Across City To Curb Winter Air Pollution
article-image

Calls for Accountability and Compensation

UBT leader Dipesh Mhatre blamed the negligence of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and MMRDA for leaving the nullah uncovered, which led to the tragedy. He demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh for the victim’s family.

Police Investigation Underway

ACP Suhas Hemade from Dombivli said, “The Vishnunagar police have registered an accidental death report. Further investigation is underway.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion...

Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation

Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation

Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji...

Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji...

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges...

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges...