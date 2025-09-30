Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

Representative Image

A 14-year-old boy died after falling into an open nullah in Dombivli on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Ayush Eknath Kadam, a resident of Sarevar Nagar in Gopi Chowk near Jagdamba Temple, within the jurisdiction of Vishnunagar police station. He lived there with his family.

Accidental Fall Into Uncovered Nullah

The incident occurred at Gopi Chowk when Ayush, who had gone to eat at a bhandara organized during the Navratri festival, went to wash his hands near the nullah after finishing his meal. He accidentally slipped and fell into the uncovered drain, which is about 12 feet deep and has a strong water current.

Delayed Rescue Efforts

A local boy who witnessed the incident immediately informed Ayush’s parents, who rushed to the spot and pleaded for help. However, people present at the bhandara reportedly did not intervene. Local youths informed the fire department, but due to the lack of proper equipment, officials were unable to enter the nullah.

Heroic Act Saves No Life

Seeing this, a youth identified as Vedant Jadhav jumped into the drain and managed to pull Ayush out after about half an hour. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Calls for Accountability and Compensation

UBT leader Dipesh Mhatre blamed the negligence of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and MMRDA for leaving the nullah uncovered, which led to the tragedy. He demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh for the victim’s family.

Police Investigation Underway

ACP Suhas Hemade from Dombivli said, “The Vishnunagar police have registered an accidental death report. Further investigation is underway.”