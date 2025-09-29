Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Drive On 377 Roads Across City To Curb Winter Air Pollution

BMC to clean 377 roads across Mumbai in three-month road-washing drive to combat winter air pollution | File Photo

Mumbai: To tackle recurring air and dust pollution in the city, the BMC is set to resume its road-washing drive from next month. As part of this short-term pollution mitigation strategy, 377 major roads covering a total stretch of 677 kilometers across Mumbai will be cleaned regularly using water tankers over a three-month period.

The initiative, aimed at improving air quality during the winter months when pollution levels typically spike is estimated to cost around Rs 8 crore.

Measures Against Pollution

Mumbai’s air quality typically worsens between October and March, driven by a combination of weather conditions, increased construction activity, road dust, and vehicular emissions. To combat this, the BMC has issued directives mandating all construction sites to adhere to a 28-point guideline aimed at reducing air pollution.

Among several other measures to curb pollution, the BMC has also initiated a road-washing initiative. A contract has been awarded for this purpose, covering both major and minor roads across seven administrative zones of Mumbai.

Road-Washing Logistics

The BMC has identified 377 roads across Mumbai spanning approximately 677 kilometers for daily washing. The initiative will involve around 254 water tanker trips each day, using tankers with capacities of 5,000 and 9,000 liters, deployed across the city. T

he BMC will hire these tankers on a rental basis, with the cost per trip estimated between Rs 4,200 to Rs 5,000 for 5,000-liter tankers and Rs 6,500 to Rs. 7,200 for 9,000-liter tankers.

Action on Construction Sites

In the past three months, 1,646 construction sites in Mumbai were found violating the BMC’s dust pollution control guidelines. Based on complaints and inspections, 1,156 sites were issued show-cause notices, and 490 sites were ordered to stop work.

Among these, 166 contractors complied with the guidelines and had their notices withdrawn, while 191 sites also resumed work after compliance and had stop-work orders lifted.

Stricter Pollution By-Laws Coming

The BMC’s Environment Department, currently enforcing Solid Waste Management (SWM) by-laws, is finalising a stricter by-law with enhanced penalties, set to take effect in November. It will empower the department to directly penalise pollution violations, especially at construction sites flouting dust control norms.

