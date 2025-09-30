Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion Of Contractor In Powai | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Powai police have registered a case against seven persons, including Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Assembly unit chief Manish Nair, a woman, and a local journalist, for allegedly extorting money from a contractor supplying construction materials. The FIR was filed on September 27.

Complainant Details and Background

According to the FIR, the complainant, Zubair Ansari (35), a resident of Goregaon East, supplies construction materials such as sand and stones, transporting them from Powai, Kurla, and MIDC along Filterpada-Royal Palm Road—a route also used by other contractors. Ansari often helps fellow contractors resolve issues on this road.

Initial Dispute Over Road Repair

On July 10, Ansari was asked by his acquaintances, Navshya Valvi and Wahid, to repair the road by pouring mud, gravel, and stones. Ansari refused, stating it was a government road. They then mentioned that Manish Nair could intervene, but Ansari declined.

Alleged Extortion by Nair and Associates

On July 20, Sunny Kulaye, Nair’s assistant, allegedly told Ansari he would have to pay to transport materials through the area. The following day, Nair reportedly threatened him over the phone, demanding money. On July 26, Sunny Kulaye, Valvi, and local scribe Shahid Rizvi demanded Rs50,000, of which Ansari paid Rs25,000. Subsequently, he was told to pay Rs1,000 per truck, and an additional Rs26,000 was collected.

Further Demands and Truck Seizure

Later, Shahid demanded Rs5,000, which Ansari refused. On September 17, Firoza Khan and Shahid allegedly stopped one of Ansari’s trucks, refusing to release it unless Rs20,000 was paid. They also lodged a complaint against Ansari, alleging he transported goods exceeding the permitted capacity.

Police Statement and Allegations

The police stated that Nair, his assistant Sunny Kulaye, Navshya Valvi, and Shahid extorted Rs51,000 from Ansari, while Shahid, Firoza Khan, and her husband Alam Khan forcibly demanded Rs20,000 by stopping his truck.