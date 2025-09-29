Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking

IAS officer Dr. Sonia Sethi takes charge as BEST General Manager | File Photo

Mumbai: Dr. Sonia Sethi, a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), assumed charge as the General Manager of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on September 27, 2025.

Strong Academic and Professional Background

A 1994-batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, Dr. Sethi holds a postgraduate degree in Programme Management from the University of Oxford and has pursued advanced studies in Economics and Public Policy. She also holds a Ph.D. in Infrastructure Finance.

Key Administrative Positions in Maharashtra and Centre

Over her illustrious career, Dr. Sethi has held several prominent positions, including District Collector of Sindhudurg. She has served in key infrastructure-related organizations such as CIDCO, MSRDC, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Her deep understanding of infrastructure ecosystems, especially in planning, financing, and implementation of mega projects, distinguishes her in the administrative landscape.

First Woman State Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra

She holds the distinction of being Maharashtra’s first woman IAS officer to serve as the State Transport Commissioner. At the national level, she has worked as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

Major Infrastructure Contributions

Among her notable achievements is the operationalization of the iconic eight-lane Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 2010. She also played a pivotal role in launching a 20-km stretch of the Mumbai Metro network, connecting Andheri, D.N. Nagar, and Dahisar, as part of the city’s 314-km planned metro system.

Leadership in Disaster Management

As Additional Chief Secretary (Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation), Dr. Sethi was instrumental in modernizing the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), establishing District Emergency Operation Centers, and constructing the state’s first dedicated State Institute of Disaster Management (SIDM).

