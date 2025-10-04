Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Chair Key Kumbh Mela Review Meeting In Mumbai Today

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will preside over a crucial review meeting on preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela on Saturday, October 4. The meeting will be held at 2:30 pm at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

#BREAKING Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a Kumbh Mela review meeting in Mumbai at 2:30 PM at Sahyadri Guest House. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, other ministers, and ministerial committee members will attend. Senior officials from Nashik district will assess… pic.twitter.com/VA7bj7Cty5 — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several cabinet ministers and members of the ministerial committee are expected to participate. Senior officials from Nashik district, where the mega religious congregation will be hosted, will also be present to provide updates on the progress of preparatory works.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years in Nashik, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions of devotees and pilgrims. Given the scale of the event, state authorities are focusing on strengthening infrastructure, streamlining administrative processes and ensuring safety and crowd management during the month-long festival.

In September, the state government had constituted two separate bodies to oversee the planning and execution of the event. A ministerial committee led by Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan was tasked with monitoring on-ground developments. This committee also includes key ministers from Nashik district, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dadaji Bhuse and Manikrao Kokate, along with Uday Samant, Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale and Jaykumar Rawal.

Parallelly, a summit committee was formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Fadnavis. This high-level panel will serve as the apex decision-making body, while secretaries and officers from various state departments will form the executive committee responsible for implementing decisions.

