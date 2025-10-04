 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Chair Key Kumbh Mela Review Meeting In Mumbai Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Chair Key Kumbh Mela Review Meeting In Mumbai Today

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Chair Key Kumbh Mela Review Meeting In Mumbai Today

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several cabinet ministers and members of the ministerial committee are expected to participate. Senior officials from Nashik district, where the mega religious congregation will be hosted, will also be present to provide updates on the progress of preparatory works.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will preside over a crucial review meeting on preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela on Saturday, October 4. The meeting will be held at 2:30 pm at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several cabinet ministers and members of the ministerial committee are expected to participate. Senior officials from Nashik district, where the mega religious congregation will be hosted, will also be present to provide updates on the progress of preparatory works.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years in Nashik, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions of devotees and pilgrims. Given the scale of the event, state authorities are focusing on strengthening infrastructure, streamlining administrative processes and ensuring safety and crowd management during the month-long festival.

Read Also
Nashik: CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela
article-image

CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela

FPJ Shorts
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In September, the state government had constituted two separate bodies to oversee the planning and execution of the event. A ministerial committee led by Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan was tasked with monitoring on-ground developments. This committee also includes key ministers from Nashik district, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dadaji Bhuse and Manikrao Kokate, along with Uday Samant, Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale and Jaykumar Rawal.

Parallelly, a summit committee was formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Fadnavis. This high-level panel will serve as the apex decision-making body, while secretaries and officers from various state departments will form the executive committee responsible for implementing decisions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Shakti LIVE Tracker: Where is Cyclonic Storm Now? Tracker Shows Severe System Over Arabian...

Cyclone Shakti LIVE Tracker: Where is Cyclonic Storm Now? Tracker Shows Severe System Over Arabian...

Mumbai: MSF Jawan Killed After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Malad & Goregaon

Mumbai: MSF Jawan Killed After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Malad & Goregaon

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi To Announce Relief For Flood-Affected Farmers During...

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi To Announce Relief For Flood-Affected Farmers During...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Chair Key Kumbh Mela Review Meeting In Mumbai Today

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Chair Key Kumbh Mela Review Meeting In Mumbai Today

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On...

Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On...