 Mumbai News: BMC Removes 7,789 Illegal Banners, Hoardings And Posters Post-Navratri Following Bombay HC Warning
The BMC has removed 7,789 illegal banners and posters across Mumbai over the past two days, many of which were put up during Navratri celebrations. This follows the Bombay High Court's (HC) oral remark on Friday that it may order departmental enquiries against civic officials who fail to act promptly on complaints about illegal hoardings.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
BMC removes 7,789 illegal banners and hoardings across Mumbai after Navratri festival and High Court warning | File Photo

Scope of the Drive

According to a civic official, "The drive primarily targets materials that were initially permitted for display during the festive period but were not removed after their approval expired. Additionally, the action covers unauthorised banners, hoardings, temporary entry gates, posters, and flags that were displayed without any official permission." As per data from the License Department, the items removed so far include 5,522 banners, 1,266 hoardings, 508 posters, and 493 flags.

Background and Legal Framework

Annually, the civic body removes around 15,000 to 20,000 illegal hoardings, with 45% related to birthday wishes for political leaders or festive celebrations. These hoardings surge during elections or festivals.

The BMC's new draft on Outdoor Advertisement Display' policy mandates written permission for all advertisements, and unauthorised displays will face penalties under Section 471 of the BMC Act, 1888, and The Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which could result in up to three months' imprisonment or a Rs 2,000 fine.

This policy was initially framed in September 2024, in the aftermath of the tragic billboard crash in Ghatkopar, which claimed the lives of 17 people. However, the policy is yet to receive final approval.

