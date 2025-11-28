 Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, who is visiting Mumbai for the the first time after he became the peethadhipathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, prayed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple, Prabhadevi. | FPJ

Mumbai: Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, who is visiting Mumbai for the the first time after he became the peethadhipathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, prayed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple, Prabhadevi, on Friday morning.

Sankaracharya Offers Prayers, Meets Temple Officials

The sankaracharya, who is visiting Mumbai to take part in religious ceremonies in different parts of the city, prayed at the shrine and met temple officials. Among those present at the temple during the sankaracharya's visit were Acharya Pawan Tripathi, treasurer of Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, trustees Bhaskar Shetty, Gopal Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, Bhaskar Vichare, and the temple's executive officer Veena Patil.

On Thursday, the sankaracharya performed the third maha kumbhabhishekam of the Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman) idol at the South Indian Education Society's (SIES) Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Seer’s First Mumbai Visit in 25 Years Includes Key Rituals

The sankaracharya is visiting the city after a gap of 25 years and for the first time after he took over charge of Kanchi Kamakoti peetham. On Saturday, the seer will visit the Chembur Murugan temple in Chedda Nagar on November 29 and make donations of gold replicas of sacred symbols associated with Lord Murugan or Lord Karthikeya, such as a serpent, a spear and peacock. He will be attending the Guru Vandana Samaroh hosted by religious, cultural, social and educational institutions on November 29 evening at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium and will leave for Pune on November 30.

Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, born on March 13, 1969, is the 70th Jagadguru peethadipathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Kanchipuram. He became the peetadhipathi following the videha mukti, or passing away, of Sri Jayendra Saraswati, the 69th pontiff, on February 28, 2018.

