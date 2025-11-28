Thane Court Acquits Two Men In MSRTC Driver Assault Case Over Lack Of Evidence | FPJ (Representational Image)

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted two persons accused of assaulting the driver of a state transport bus following a dispute, citing a lack of evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar acquitted Jay Anil Deshmane and Rahul Dadasaheb Kheradkar of charges under sections 353, 333, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, including assault on a public servant and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

A copy of the order dated November 26 was made available on Friday.

Driver Alleged Assault After Scooter Overtaking Dispute

As per the first information report (FIR) registered on January 20, 2021, MSRTC driver Madhav Ambadas Waghmare alleged that the accused, after a dispute involving him overtaking a scooter, entered his bus near Suraj Water Park and assaulted him, fracturing his thumb.

Four Witnesses Examined, Including Victim and Conductor

The prosecution examined four witnesses, including the victim and the bus conductor.

Judge Pawar, in his order, pointed out that the prosecution had failed to examine the depot manager to prove that the complainant and the conductor were on duty at the time of the assault.

Lack of Independent Witness Testimony Weakened Case

The investigating officer had not questioned eyewitnesses or recorded statements of independent witnesses in the case, the court noted while acquitting the duo.

