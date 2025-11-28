Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Services Disrupted Due To Trespassing Incident Near Mahim; Commuters Allege 30-40 Minutes Delay

Representational image | File pic

Mumbai: Suburban Train services on Western line were disrupted for nearly half an hour on Friday after a trespassing incident was reported near Mahim station around 10:35 am.

Single-Track Snag Slows Multiple Lines

According to officials, the incident occurred on the Up fast line. Although the case was confined to a single track, its cascading effect slowed operations on adjoining lines as well. The affected train was detained for about 25 minutes, leading to several other services getting stranded along the route.

Railway personnel cleared the track by around 11:00 am, after which services on the Up fast line between Bandra and Mahim were gradually restored.

Western Railway reiterated that trespassing is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, attracting a fine of up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. In most cases, a minimum fine of Rs 500 is imposed.

Officials have urged commuters to avoid trespassing under any circumstances and to use foot overbridges, lifts, and designated crossing facilities for their safety.

CM Fadnavis Announces Metro-Like AC Locals With Automatic Doors; No Hike in Second-Class Fares

The incident comes just a few days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a major upgrade for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, announcing that new fully air-conditioned local trains with automatic doors will soon be introduced, without any increase in second-class ticket fares.

Speaking at the IIMUN Youth Connect event, Fadnavis said Mumbai’s local trains, which carry nearly 90 lakh passengers every day, remain the city’s lifeline. He acknowledged ongoing concerns around overcrowding and safety, stating that the upcoming fleet aims to provide a safer, more comfortable travel experience.

According to the Chief Minister, the railways will procure 268 new AC local trains that will gradually replace older, doorless rakes. The upgraded trains will resemble metro systems in design and functionality, with modern interiors and automated doors to minimise the risk of commuters falling from moving trains.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of heightened public concern after a fatal incident in Mumbra, where several passengers fell from an overcrowded non-AC coach. Fadnavis said the introduction of automatic doors is part of a broader push toward enhanced safety, adding that even new non-AC local trains are being designed with self-closing doors.

