Mumbai Crime: Andheri Model Arrested For Drugging, Blackmailing Woman Employee; Search For 2 Others Underway

Mumbai: The Andheri police have arrested a 31-year-old struggling model for allegedly drugging, blackmailing, and recording obscene photos and videos of her 22-year-old woman employee in a case that has shocked the local community. Cops have discovered that the accused had been running a fake business operation to lure young women with the promise of a marketing job.

Victim Lured By Using Fake Office Setup

According to police officials, the accused, who lives in Andheri, had rented a room at a JB Nagar lodge and converted it into what she claimed was her 'office.' She had been operating from the lodge for several days while pretending to run a business dealing in the marketing and sales of 'garam masala' products. The victim, a college student looking for part-time work, applied for the job through an online advertisement and joined soon after being selected.

A police officer involved in the investigation said the victim was informed that the work would be conducted from the lodge room and that she and the accused would be the only employees. The unusual setup did not raise immediate suspicion due to the informal nature of the advertised role. However, within days of joining, the situation took a sinister turn.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly mixed an intoxicating substance into a soft drink and offered it to the victim. The young woman soon fell unconscious. Police say that after incapacitating the victim, the accused called two unidentified men to the lodge room. Both are suspected of sexually assaulting the victim while she was unconscious.

Victim Threatened Using Obscene Photos & Videos

“When the victim regained consciousness, she found the two men sitting beside her,” the officer said as quoted by Mid-day. “The accused then threatened her by showing obscene photos and videos recorded during the assault,” he added. Realising the danger she was in, the victim managed to escape from the room and fled the lodge.

She later approached the Andheri police station and narrated the ordeal in detail. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the model and the two unidentified men. Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X), confirmed the arrest. “We have arrested the model and are in the process of tracing the two other accused persons involved in the incident,” he said, according to the report.

