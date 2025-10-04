Mumbai Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Dumper Hits Two-Wheeler On Lalbaug Flyover; Driver Booked

Speeding dumper hits two-wheeler on Lalbaug flyover; 31-year-old Mohammad Irfan Siddique Shaikh dies | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man lost his life after a speeding dumper rammed into his two-wheeler on the Lalbaug flyover around midnight on October 3. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Siddique Shaikh, a resident of Bharatikamala Nagar, Sheikh Mistry Road, Antop Hill, Mumbai.

Accused Dumper Driver Booked

According to the Kalachowki police, the accused dumper driver, identified as Mohammad Rauf Khan,60, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Incident Details

As per the FIR, Mohammad Irfan was engaged in the paan business with his younger brother, Mohammad Ehsaan Shaikh,24. On the night of the incident, around 11:00 p.m., Irfan left home to visit their shop in Nagpada. He was riding a Suzuki Burgman (MH 01 EX 2202) towards Byculla when the accident occurred.

At approximately midnight, while crossing the Lalbaug flyover, a speeding dumper (MH 03 CP 3677) collided forcefully with Irfan’s two-wheeler, causing him severe injuries. The dumper driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to render medical aid to the victim.

Police Response and Case Registered

Upon receiving information about the accident, Kalachowki police rushed to the spot and immediately transported the injured Irfan to JJ Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Also Watch:

Based on the complaint filed by Mohammad Ehsaan, the police registered a case against the dumper driver for rash, negligent, and reckless driving, resulting in Irfan’s death. The investigation is currently ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/