Nashik: CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela

A Kumbh Mela ministerial committee and a summit committee have been formed for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will remain the chairman of the summit committee, while the ministerial committee formed under the leadership of Water Resources and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan includes ministers from the district, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dadaji Bhuse and Manikrao Kokate.

With the establishment of these new committees after the Kumbh Mela authority, the possibility of development works gaining momentum has become clear.

It was seen that the officials are also in an ideological dilemma, as the ministers in the Mahayuti are holding separate meetings. The disagreements between ministers, work contracts and similar issues are being highlighted by the opposition. Accordingly, it is being concluded that a ministerial committee has been formed. Apart from the three ministers from the district, this committee also includes ministers Uday Samant, Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, and Jayakumar Rawal.

The chairmanship of the summit committee is with the Chief Minister

Meanwhile, the chairmanship of the second summit committee formed by the state government has been given to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Many ministers will be working as members of this committee. Moreover, the secretaries and officers of various departments will be in the executive committee and implement the decisions.