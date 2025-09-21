RPF Arrests Passenger With Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 51 Lakh At Pune Railway Station |

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a passenger carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 51 lakh at Pune railway station, who was heading to deliver in Gujarat from Pune on Saturday morning.

The accused has been identified as Fardeenkhan Zafarullah Khan Mogal (24), a resident of Mehsana, Gujarat.

According to information, Fardeen was trying to evade the scanner machine; however, the deployed staff asked him to put the bag in the machine. While passing through the Baggage Scanner Machine (BSM), the staff member was found carrying two bags containing large amounts of currency. Upon questioning, he failed to provide satisfactory answers and tried to escape from the place.

The cash, along with the individual, was handed over to the Income Tax Department, Pune, for further investigation under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Sunil Kumar Yadaw, Senior Police Inspector of Pune RPF, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, the accused has been handed over to the Income Tax Department. Over the initial interrogation, the accused revealed he was doing it in favour of some money. However, the money related to whom and where he was going to deliver in Gujarat is part of the investigation.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner and the Assistant Security Commissioner, Pune and led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Yadav with ASIs Pradeep Chaudhary, Santosh Jaybhaye, Vilas Darade, Santosh Pawar, and MSF staff Krishna Bhange.