Pune Swachhotsav 2025: Bopodi Joins Hands For Cleanliness On World Cleanup Day

Marking World Cleanup Day under Swachhotsav 2025 (September 17–October 2), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has carried out a cleanliness and awareness drive along the Mula-Mutha river stretch from Arogya Kothi to Mahadev Ghat in Bopodi. Residents, students, civic officials and volunteers came together for the initiative.

The drive began to clean the riverbed, followed by street plays and songs performed by students to spread awareness about hygiene and waste segregation.

Senior officials from the National River Conservation Directorate and PMC, including Joint Secretary Karan Singh, Scientist Anjani Prasad Singh, Additional Commissioner Prithviraj B.P., Chief Engineer Jagdish Khanore, and representatives from NJS-FP, Shelter Associates and Ecosan Foundation attended the program.

Local ward officials, sanitation staff and health inspectors actively joined the effort. Students from Akanksha Foundation and Late Anantrao Pawar Memorial English Medium School also participated enthusiastically. They interacted with sanitation workers, played waste segregation games, and won prizes. “World Cleanup Day is not just about one event, but about making cleanliness a habit,” said Dhanashree Gurav of Shelter Associates while addressing the children.

With the involvement of students, teachers, parents, local citizens and PMC employees, the event turned into a community celebration of cleanliness.