Nashik: Former Zilla Parishad Member Kailas Chaudhari Found Dead In Drain Near Palse, Probe On

Representative Image | File

Nashik: The body of former Zilla Parishad member Kailas Kisan Chaudhari (age 52) was found under suspicious circumstances in a drain in the Palse–Shinde area. He had been missing for the past five to six days. The incident has created a stir in political circles.



Chaudhari had left his house on the morning of December 11 without informing anyone but did not return. His family searched extensively and contacted relatives and acquaintances, but there was no trace of him. Eventually, a missing person complaint was filed at the Nashik Road Police Station, following which police began a search.





On Thursday morning (December 18), local citizens noticed a body in a drain beneath a bridge near Palse village and immediately informed the Nashik Road Police. Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkale reached the spot along with police personnel. After conducting a spot panchnama, the police retrieved the body. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the deceased was the missing former Zilla Parishad member Kailas Chaudhari.



An accidental death has been registered in the case. However, the Nashik Road Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether the death was accidental or the result of foul play.