Pune: ‘Not-So-Friendly’ Contest In Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP & NCP Leaders Openly Defy Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Ahead Of PCMC Elections | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: When it comes to politics, Pimpri-Chinchwad appears to be charting a course different from the rest of Maharashtra. The twin cities are breaking established norms by exploring alliances that diverge from state-level political equations. In a surprising development, all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have reportedly reached out to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, indicating a willingness to forge any alliance necessary to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are the ruling parties in Maharashtra under the Mahayuti alliance. Both Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena also support the BJP at the Centre.

For the local body elections, the BJP and the NCP had announced that a “friendly contest” would take place in Pune district. However, both parties are making aggressive moves in Pimpri-Chinchwad, indicating a fierce electoral battle.

BJP & Shinde Sena Together in PCMC

Amid offers from various parties to the NCP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) is standing firmly with its allies, the BJP, both at the state and Centre levels, as well as in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The political scenario in Pune differs from that in Mumbai, where the BJP and Shiv Sena are set to go head-to-head in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. In Pune district, however, the two parties are contesting together.

On Thursday, a meeting was held between Shiv Sena office-bearers from the district and BJP leaders, chaired by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol. Discussions on seat-sharing took place during the meeting. It has been made clear that in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will receive a modest share of seats, as the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP dominate the region.

Meanwhile, clarifying its position in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shiv Sena leaders said that talks are still ongoing, with less than a month remaining for polling, scheduled to be held on 15th January 2026. Speaking on the issue, Shinde Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne said, “Discussions regarding an alliance with the BJP are underway, and a meeting has already been held. We have also been approached by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, but no discussions have taken place with them so far.”

Ajit Pawar-led NCP Surrounded by Alliance Offers

All three major parties of the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Indian National Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), have reached out to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for an official alliance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections.

Senior leaders from these parties have stated that decisions regarding local political arrangements will be left to local leadership, giving them autonomy in alliance-building. They have also indicated that their outreach is driven by a shared objective of defeating the BJP at any cost.

Manoj Kamble, the Election Committee Member of Congress, said, “It has been decided at the local level to form an alliance with whoever opposes the BJP; the senior leadership has issued similar orders. Ajit Pawar’s NCP has a strong presence in the city, which is why we have given them a proposal for an alliance.”

Gautam Chabukswar, District President of Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "The MVA is mentally prepared to contest the elections with the NCP (Ajit Pawar). I will ask the party leadership whether we should form a coalition and contest the elections with them." Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad City President of NCP-SP Tushar Kamathe had also said earlier that the local leaders are open to an alliance if seniors allow it.

Speaking about these offers, Pimpri-Chinchwad City President of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Yogesh Behl, said, “We have received proposals for an alliance from the parties within the MVA. These proposals will be discussed with Ajit Pawar. Discussions are also underway with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. A final decision will be reached on Saturday."

Not So Friendly Contest In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said, “Ajit Pawar and I cannot contest the elections together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Both of us understand politics well enough to know that if we contest together, it benefits a third party, and we do not want to allow that to happen. We will contest against each other, but it will be a friendly fight.”

Ajit Pawar had said a similar statement reiterating a ‘friendly contest’ in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, Pimpri-Chinchwad leaders are openly defying the orders by seniors as aggressive moves are being made to dominate the elections of PCMC.

Defections have shaken the Mahayuti alliance in Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the NCP successfully inducted two former BJP corporators, including a former Standing Committee chairperson, the BJP has begun preparing a counteroffensive. BJP sources claim that a former NCP mayor and several corporators are set to join the party in Mumbai within the next two days.

Once Ajit Pawar’s stronghold, Pimpri-Chinchwad shifted to the BJP in 2017, when it dramatically increased its strength in the civic body. But political scenarios changed in 2023 as the NCP and the BJP became allies in the state. While Ajit Pawar had hoped for an alliance in the upcoming PCMC elections, the BJP chose to contest independently. Pawar has since intensified efforts to regain control by recruiting dissatisfied BJP leaders and finalising candidates. The BJP, in response, has adopted a similar strategy, signalling that the political battle between the two allies has formally begun.

Speaking about this issue, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughna Kate said, "An election is an election. There is no such thing as 'friendly' in it. We will contest the election using every possible strategy. We are going into this with full strength. Inductions of aspirants from Ajit Pawar’s NCP and other parties will happen soon."

Meanwhile, NCP’s Yogesh Behl said, “We haven't engaged in poaching. Former corporators are joining our party of their own accord because they feel insecure in the BJP. Another seven to eight former corporators are in contact with us, and their induction will happen soon."