 National Minorities Rights Day Celebrated At Deolali College With Focus On Constitutional Values
The National Minorities Rights Day was celebrated enthusiastically at Vimalaben Khimji Tejukaya Arts, Science and Commerce College (Deolali Camp) of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj

Prashant Nikale Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Nashik: “The Indian Constitution has granted fundamental rights and freedoms to all.  It is because of the Constitution that the rights of minorities are also protected,” stated Prof. Dr Narayan Shinde of K.T.H.M. College. He provided detailed guidance on the importance of National Minorities Rights Day, its historical background, and the constitutional rights granted to minorities by the Constitution.

The National Minorities Rights Day was celebrated enthusiastically at Vimalaben Khimji Tejukaya Arts, Science and Commerce College (Deolali Camp) of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. Prof. Dr Shinde was the main speaker at the lecture organised on this occasion. The main objective of the programme was to create awareness about the constitutional rights, freedom, and protection of various religious, linguistic, and cultural minority communities in India.

Head of the Political Science Department, Dr Ramesh Nikam, in his introductory remarks, highlighted the concept of minorities in India, the rights granted by the Constitution, and the importance of minority communities for social harmony and national integration.

College Principal Dr Dilip Pawar, in his presidential address, clarified the rationale behind organising the programme, stating that such initiatives are necessary to instil constitutional values, social justice, equality, and brotherhood among the students.

The morning session in charge, Prof. S. W. Pawar, proposed the vote of thanks. Prof. S. S. Kawale, Dr Premraj Parmar, Ravi More, and a large number of students were present at the event. The students expressed that they received valuable information about minority rights from the speaker's guidance.

