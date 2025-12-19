Bombay High Court Takes Cognisance Of Plea Against Felling 1,800 Trees In Nashik’s Tapovan

Bombay High Court | File Photo

Nashik: The Bombay High Court has taken cognisance of a petition filed against the proposal to fell approximately 1800 trees in Tapovan for the construction of a Sadhu Gram (hermitage) for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. A division bench of Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand refused to grant an immediate stay but issued notices to the state government, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and the Tree Authority, directing them to submit their replies. They also verbally instructed that the tree felling should not commence for the time being. The next hearing is scheduled for January 14.

Local resident Madhukar Jagtap had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding that the trees in Tapovan not be cut down. A preliminary hearing on this petition was held before the division bench.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer, Adv. Omkar Wable, stated that a circular was issued on December 11 inviting objections and suggestions regarding the tree felling in Tapovan. Hundreds of objections have been filed with the Municipal Corporation by December 17, and according to the law, a decision is expected within 45 days. However, there is a fear that the administration will take immediate action.

The administration has decided to fell approximately 1800 trees in the Tapovan area to construct the Sadhu Gram for the Kumbh Mela. The petition states that it is not necessary to build the Sadhu Gram in Tapovan when alternative sites are available. Taking note of this, the division bench issued notices to the state government, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and the Tree Authority, directing them to present their side on the petition.

This decision is a major relief for environmentalists. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously stayed the tree felling until January 15, 2026. Now, with the High Court's intervention, the people of Nashik have received a boost in their fight to save Tapovan.