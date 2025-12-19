 Nashik: Polling For Six Municipal Council Seats In Sinnar, Ozar & Chandwad Tomorrow
Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Nashik: Polling for six seats across Sinnar, Ozar and Chandwad Municipal Councils will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., election officials confirmed. The constituencies going to the polls include Sinnar (2-A, 4-A and 10-B), Ozar (1-A and 8-B) and Chandwad Municipal Council (3-A). The voting forms part of the ongoing local body elections in the district and is expected to witness keen interest among residents, given the competitive nature of the contests in these civic bodies.

In order to ensure maximum voter participation, the district administration has granted a two-hour paid voting leave to officers, employees and workers whose names are included in the voter lists of the concerned municipal councils. The directive has been issued by District Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad, reiterating the administration’s commitment to facilitating the democratic process.

