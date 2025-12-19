Nashik: Polling For Six Municipal Council Seats In Sinnar, Ozar & Chandwad Tomorrow | File Photo

Nashik: Polling for six seats across Sinnar, Ozar and Chandwad Municipal Councils will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., election officials confirmed. The constituencies going to the polls include Sinnar (2-A, 4-A and 10-B), Ozar (1-A and 8-B) and Chandwad Municipal Council (3-A). The voting forms part of the ongoing local body elections in the district and is expected to witness keen interest among residents, given the competitive nature of the contests in these civic bodies.

In order to ensure maximum voter participation, the district administration has granted a two-hour paid voting leave to officers, employees and workers whose names are included in the voter lists of the concerned municipal councils. The directive has been issued by District Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad, reiterating the administration’s commitment to facilitating the democratic process.

According to the order, the voting leave will be applicable to establishments falling under the purview of the Industries, Energy and Labour Department. This includes state and central government offices as well as private sector units such as companies, factories, shops and commercial establishments. The provision also extends to residential hotels, eateries, theatres, trade and industrial units, IT companies, shopping centres, malls and retail outlets operating within the district.

The administration has warned that failure to comply with the voting leave directive may invite action under relevant labour and election laws. Election officials have appealed to eligible voters to make use of the facility, turn out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote responsibly, contributing to the strengthening of local self-governance.