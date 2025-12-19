Pune Viral Video: Foreign National Teaches Traffic Rules, Stops People Riding On Footpath In Pimple Nilakh | Video Screengrab

A video from Rakshak Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Pimple Nilakh is going viral on social media, in which a foreign national is seen teaching traffic rules to citizens. The foreigner is seen stopping bikers from riding on the footpath, which is meant for pedestrians to walk. However, many of the bikers are seen neglecting what he is saying and moving ahead.

Senior Police Inspector Sudam Pachorkar, in charge of the Sangvi Traffic Division, told The Free Press Journal, “Some people are always helping our police department by urging people to follow traffic rules. We always thank them for their efforts. The issue at Rakshak Chowk is due to ongoing subway work, resulting in a bottleneck. A five-lane road gets converted into one lane. As a result, traffic congestion happens. On the side of Aundh Military Station, the footpath is big, and the road is narrower; that is why many people use it. We take regular action against them.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, many social media users have criticised the bikers. “Foreigners stop bikers from driving on footpaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad. History is complex, but if you read the stories of British rule, you often interpret that the British felt they were ‘civilising’ us. A self-respecting traffic commissioner would feel ashamed watching this video,” an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

“It’s all about implementation and execution. There are rules and laws in place, but babus/officers/policemen -- each one of them -- is corrupt to the core and does not bother to care about the civic infrastructure of the city. The minute they turn to executing laws, everything will be in place,” another user commented.

“This is an absolute travesty now. Foreigners cleaning our public places, making people follow traffic rules. An embarrassing and shameful moment,” a third user noted.

Check out the reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)