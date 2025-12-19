Pune: PMC Steps Up Election Preparations; Security & Logistics Reviewed | Sourced

Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Elections, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram held a coordination meeting to review election-related preparedness, particularly the role of the Police Department in ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Pune Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad, along with senior officials from the concerned civic and administrative departments.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the election programme period and discussed the formation of various police cells as per the directives of the Election Commission.

Information was also shared regarding the appointment of police coordination officers in different election-related cells.

Emphasis was laid on the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Police Department was instructed to deploy video surveillance teams, flying squads and static surveillance teams.

Security arrangements were discussed for Returning Officers’ offices, zonal offices, EVM strong rooms, material distribution and collection centres, counting centres and one-window scheme facilities. Special attention will be given to the transportation of EVMs and the identification of sensitive polling stations.

The police will also oversee permissions and monitoring of public meetings, temporary campaign offices, use of loudspeakers, processions and roadshows.

Pre-certification of political advertisements released through various media during the campaign period will also be handled by the department.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma stated that detailed planning has been completed to ensure the elections are conducted in a transparent, peaceful and smooth manner, and assured full cooperation with the PMC.

A separate meeting was held with representatives of various political parties, where they gave a presentation outlining information about the upcoming local elections.

The Deputy Commissioner and Nodal Officer for No Objection Certificates (NOC) for outstanding dues explained the newly developed online system for obtaining NOCs.

During the meeting, representatives raised several queries regarding the sample affidavit, NOC for outstanding dues, caste validity certificates, police character certificates and name correction procedures. These queries were addressed by the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special), the Election Officer and other senior civic officials.