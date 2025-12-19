Lucky Numbers & Big Money: Pune RTO Records Highest-Ever Revenue From Choice Registrations | Representational Image

Pune: As Pune’s vehicle population continues to grow, the fascination with owning distinctive or “choice” registration numbers has intensified, according to recent reports. Many residents are now paying several times more than the official rates to secure numbers they consider lucky or prestigious. Recent data from the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) shows that between January and November 2025, a total of 48,303 vehicle owners selected choice numbers. They contributed a whopping more than Rs 71 crore to the RTO’s revenue. This is the highest collection recorded so far from this category.

According to RTO officials, the Pune RTO earned Rs 71.53 crore exclusively from the auction and allotment of preferred registration numbers during the 11-month period. This marks an increase of over Rs 18.65 crore compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Despite the income being more, slightly fewer vehicles opted for premium numbers this year.

One of the most notable transactions involved the four-wheeler registration number ‘7’. While the minimum price for the number is fixed at Rs 70,000, it was eventually secured for Rs 7.77 lakh. This made it the costliest bid ever recorded by the Pune RTO.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale said that demand for select numbers remains consistently strong. “From January to November, the Pune RTO has collected over Rs 71 crore through choice number allotments alone. Numbers such as 7 and 9 continue to be extremely popular. This year witnessed the highest bid so far, with the number ‘7’ crossing Rs 7.70 lakh. Even when vehicle registrations vary, the appetite for premium numbers keeps revenue levels high,” he said.

Bhosale further noted that the revenue growth is particularly striking given the marginal dip in registrations. “Despite fewer vehicles opting for choice numbers compared to last year, collections have increased significantly. This reflects the willingness of buyers to spend more for exclusive numbers. It makes it a valuable non-tax income source for the transport department,” he added.

Other high-demand numbers also saw steady interest. For example, the four-wheeler number ‘1’, which carries an official price tag of Rs 3 lakh, was allotted at its base rate. Several other preferred numbers, however, attracted bidding well above their minimum prices.

Sharing his perspective, Pune resident Pawar Mangekar, who recently purchased a choice number, said the additional cost feels justified. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said, “A vehicle today is more than just a means of transport, and it reflects our personal identity. Having a special number adds a sense of exclusivity. Though it costs extra, it’s a one-time investment that stays with you for years.”

Interestingly, the total number of vehicles opting for preferred registration numbers saw a slight decline. Between January and November 2025, 48,303 vehicles were registered with choice numbers, compared to 48,798 during the same period last year, so a reduction of 495 vehicles. However, higher bidding values ensured that overall revenue rose sharply despite the dip in volume.