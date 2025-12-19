Pune Shocker! Community Dog Sexually Assaulted In Kharadi-Wagholi Area, Residents Demand Police Action

Pune Shocker! Community Dog Sexually Assaulted In Wagholi, Residents Demand Police Action | Sourced

A shocking case of alleged sexual assault of a community dog has been reported from the Kharadi-Wagholi area outside Panchshil Soho Society's main gate. Foxy, a community dog cared for by local residents, was found bleeding on December 9 at around 11.10 am. The dog was found in an injured, distressed and abnormal condition.



Tina Malkani, who feeds Foxy daily, immediately took her to an emergency veterinary hospital. Veterinary examination confirmed that the injuries were most likely the result of sexual assault by an unknown person.



"She has bruises around her vaginal area. She has lost a lot of blood as the trauma she was put through made her bleed through her vagina and also through vomiting. The incident has left local animal welfare volunteers shocked and distressed. This is not just cruelty; it is a serious crime," said Malkani.





"Community animals depend entirely on us for safety, and incidents like this are deeply disturbing. The person who does this is not only a threat to the animals but also to humans, especially women and children. We condemn this act and have urged the police to take swift action," she added.



Malkani mentioned that the police are "hesitant" to lodge an FIR.



"Despite my going to them with a letter from the vet and photographic evidence of the crime, they have sent two cops to sit through the CCTV footage, and if they find someone whom they suspect, they will lodge the FIR. However, whoever did this is not going to do it in front of any CCTV cameras, so I don't know what the future of that FIR is," said Malkani.





Bhavesh Jain, a local resident, added, "It has been extremely distressing to know and see what Foxy is going through. It is so unfortunate that a so-called human being has taken advantage of a mute creature who cannot even speak for herself. We need to be the voice of the voiceless - it's high time! Co-existence, recognition of animal laws by all authorities, is a need of the hour."



"Today, it was a street dog. Brutalised. Violated. Silenced. Tomorrow, it will be someone else without power, protection, or a voice. A society is not judged by its slogans or its headlines, but by how it protects the vulnerable. By that measure, we are failing -- morally, collectively, and unmistakably," said another resident, Zarir Karbhari.



Malkani, along with the other residents, wrote a letter to the police demanding an urgent intervention and the following actions:





1. Immediate registration of an FIR against unknown persons under the appropriate sections of the PCA Act, BNS, and any other relevant laws.



2. Inspection of the location where the dog was found and securing of evidence, including CCTV footage from nearby premises.



3. Collection and preservation of medical evidence, including the veterinarian's report and photographic documentation.



4. Identification and apprehension of the accused persons based on CCTV evidence, witness statements, and field inquiry.



5. Ensuring further safety, treatment, and rehabilitation of the dog through a recognised veterinary hospital or animal welfare organisation.

Read Also Pune NGO VigyanShaala Wins Prestigious Nikkei Asia Award 2025

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Hande, Senior Police Inspector of Wagholi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "We have received the complaint. A team has been deployed to check the CCTV cameras in the area. However, no clue has been found yet. If some leads are found, action will be taken accordingly."