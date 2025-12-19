 Pune: PMC's Property Tax Collection Crosses ₹2,000 Crore In FY 2025-26
Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Pune: PMC's Property Tax Collection Crosses ₹2,000 Crore In FY 2025-26 | Representational Image

The Tax Assessment and Tax Collection Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark in property tax collection for the financial year 2025-26.

As per the department, PMC has a total of 14.90 lakh properties within its jurisdiction. Between April 1, 2025, and December 18, 2025, as many as 9.67 lakh property owners have paid property tax amounting to Rs 2,006.05 crore.

Of the total collections, 1.06 lakh property owners (11.02 per cent) paid Rs 595.10 crore through cheques, while 2.01 lakh property owners (20.86 per cent) deposited Rs 229.80 crore in cash. The highest contribution came through digital payments, with 6.59 lakh citizens (68.12 per cent) paying Rs 1,181.01 crore via online modes.

Meanwhile, the PMC implemented the Abhay Yojana from November 15, 2025. During this period, 42,413 property owners have paid Rs 223.26 crore in property tax. Under the scheme, a 75 per cent waiver on penalty amounts is being offered, and the scheme will remain in effect until January 15, 2026.

To facilitate taxpayers, all Civic Facility Centres (CFCs) of the PMC will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm on all days, including holidays. The civic body has also appealed to citizens to opt for online tax payment to avoid crowding and long waiting hours at the centres.

