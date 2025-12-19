 Alliance Dilemma: NCP-SP Weighs Options As Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Elections Near
NCP-SP state president Shashikant Shinde said the party will hold further discussions over the next couple of days. Talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi are already underway, but if there is no consensus between Shiv Sena and Congress, the party may take an independent decision

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Discussions are ongoing regarding whether the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP should contest as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or explore alternative alliances. The party's state president Shashikant Shinde on Friday openly acknowledged that there are two differing opinion streams within the party on this issue.

A meeting of senior party leaders was held at the NCP-SP office in Pune in the presence of Shinde. After holding discussions with party leaders and aspirants, Shinde addressed the media and shared details of the internal deliberations.

Shinde said that meetings have been held in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in view of the forthcoming municipal elections, during which opinions of party workers and leaders were heard.

Following the core committee meeting, discussions were also held with aspirants. He informed that while the party plans to contest 165 seats in Pune, as many as 277 aspirants have applied for candidature.

"For the past few days, there has been talk of two opinion streams within the party. We have contested elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi so far, but now some new political equations have emerged. There is opposition within Congress to including the MNS in the alliance. Some leaders feel we should continue with the MVA, while others believe we should explore other options,” Shinde said.

He added that the party will hold further discussions over the next couple of days. Talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi are already underway, but if there is no consensus between Shiv Sena and Congress, the party may take an independent decision.

Shinde clarified that no proposal has been received so far from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. “A decision will be taken after discussions with Pawar saheb, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and other senior leaders. First, we will hold talks with our alliance partners, and then decide the future course,” he said.

