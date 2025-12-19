Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gears Up For 66th Convocation, Governor Acharya Devvrat To Attend | Photo: Wikidata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has begun elaborate preparations for its 66th Convocation Ceremony. To ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event, 25 committees have been constituted, actively working on various aspects of the ceremony.

The 66th Convocation will be held in the first week of the New Year, on January 5, under the chairmanship of the Chancellor and Governor of Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat. The Chief Guest for the occasion will be Dr Sunil Bhagwat, Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

The ceremony will take place at the University Auditorium at 11:00 a.m.

The programme will be attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr BN Dole, Deans of all four faculties, and members of the University Management Council. Notably, Governor Acharya Devvrat will be visiting the University for the first time.

During the convocation, degrees will be awarded to students who successfully passed the October-November 2024 and March-April 2025 examinations. In addition, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil., and PhD degree holders who have completed their research from February 23 onwards will also be conferred degrees, informed Dr BN Dole.

The university has appealed to all eligible graduates to submit their degree application forms to receive their degrees either in person or in absentia. Candidates who passed the October–November 2024 and March–April 2025 examinations must submit completed forms along with all required documents to the University Examination Department by December 21.