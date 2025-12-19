Pune: PCMC To Compensate Victims Of Pothole-Related Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Bombay High Court Order

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major update to the city’s traffic safety, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will now provide compensation for injuries or deaths resulting from accidents caused by potholes on city roads. The areas and roads for which PCMC is responsible have potholes on them, and it results in a road accident; this thing stands.

This action is being implemented by the municipal administration following orders from the Bombay High Court, officials announced on Friday. Compensation will only be applicable to accidents occurring from 13th November 2025 onwards.

During this year’s monsoon, more than 6,000 potholes appeared on city roads. While the administration claims most have been filled, a deadline of 1st December was set for completion of road repairs. Despite over a fortnight passing since the deadline, residents report that large potholes are still visible in various parts of the city.

Roads are frequently excavated by multiple PCMC departments, such as Electricity, Drainage, Urban Transport, Civil, Smart City Company, and external agencies, including Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and mobile networking firms.

Poor restoration after excavation often leads to potholes, and even cement-concrete roads have developed cracks. Although the PCMC repairs roads using asphalt, paving blocks, and gravel, citizens have observed that these fixes often don’t last, leading to recurring potholes and subsequent accidents.

Committee Under the Chairmanship of the PCMC Chief

The PCMC will provide compensation for injuries and deaths caused by potholes, provided the complainant submits the necessary evidence. A committee chaired by the PCMC Commissioner will investigate the complaints to determine if the accident was caused by the negligence of the PCMC, a contractor, or other factors.

All evidence will be scrutinized, and once verified, compensation will be awarded. If a contractor is found guilty, the compensation amount will be recovered from them.

The city has a network of 2,250 kilometers of asphalt and concrete roads. If it is proven that a death or injury was caused by a pothole, compensation will be granted. The injured will receive between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,50,000, while the legal heirs of a deceased person will receive Rs 6,00,000. This policy applies to accidents occurring after 13th November 2025. To claim, the concerned person must submit an application along with evidence to the City Engineer’s office.

PCMC’s City Engineer, Makarand Nikam, said, “Following the orders of the Bombay High Court, the PCMC will provide assistance in cases of injury or death caused by road potholes. An inquiry committee has been established under the chairmanship of the Commissioner. After reviewing all evidence, a decision regarding compensation will be made for the complainant.”