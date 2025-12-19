 Pune: PCMC To Compensate Victims Of Pothole-Related Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Bombay High Court Order
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PCMC To Compensate Victims Of Pothole-Related Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Bombay High Court Order

Pune: PCMC To Compensate Victims Of Pothole-Related Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Bombay High Court Order

During this year’s monsoon, more than 6,000 potholes appeared on city roads. While the administration claims most have been filled, a deadline of 1st December was set for completion of road repairs

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major update to the city’s traffic safety, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will now provide compensation for injuries or deaths resulting from accidents caused by potholes on city roads. The areas and roads for which PCMC is responsible have potholes on them, and it results in a road accident; this thing stands.

This action is being implemented by the municipal administration following orders from the Bombay High Court, officials announced on Friday. Compensation will only be applicable to accidents occurring from 13th November 2025 onwards.

During this year’s monsoon, more than 6,000 potholes appeared on city roads. While the administration claims most have been filled, a deadline of 1st December was set for completion of road repairs. Despite over a fortnight passing since the deadline, residents report that large potholes are still visible in various parts of the city.

Roads are frequently excavated by multiple PCMC departments, such as Electricity, Drainage, Urban Transport, Civil, Smart City Company, and external agencies, including Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and mobile networking firms.

FPJ Shorts
'The Attempt Is To Go Beyond Power...': Unni Mukundan Starts Shooting For PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Maa Vande
'The Attempt Is To Go Beyond Power...': Unni Mukundan Starts Shooting For PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Maa Vande
What Is Career Minimalism? Why Gen Z Is Choosing This Over Hustle Culture
What Is Career Minimalism? Why Gen Z Is Choosing This Over Hustle Culture
'We Cannot Change Our Geography..': Tharoor Invokes Vajpayee's Remarks Amid Anti-India Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'We Cannot Change Our Geography..': Tharoor Invokes Vajpayee's Remarks Amid Anti-India Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora Share Their Thoughts On First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament In Mumbai
Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora Share Their Thoughts On First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament In Mumbai
Read Also
Pune: ‘Not-So-Friendly’ Contest In Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP & NCP Leaders Openly Defy Devendra...
article-image

Poor restoration after excavation often leads to potholes, and even cement-concrete roads have developed cracks. Although the PCMC repairs roads using asphalt, paving blocks, and gravel, citizens have observed that these fixes often don’t last, leading to recurring potholes and subsequent accidents.

Committee Under the Chairmanship of the PCMC Chief

The PCMC will provide compensation for injuries and deaths caused by potholes, provided the complainant submits the necessary evidence. A committee chaired by the PCMC Commissioner will investigate the complaints to determine if the accident was caused by the negligence of the PCMC, a contractor, or other factors.

All evidence will be scrutinized, and once verified, compensation will be awarded. If a contractor is found guilty, the compensation amount will be recovered from them.

Read Also
Pune: ‘Not-So-Friendly’ Contest In Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP & NCP Leaders Openly Defy Devendra...
article-image

The city has a network of 2,250 kilometers of asphalt and concrete roads. If it is proven that a death or injury was caused by a pothole, compensation will be granted. The injured will receive between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,50,000, while the legal heirs of a deceased person will receive Rs 6,00,000. This policy applies to accidents occurring after 13th November 2025. To claim, the concerned person must submit an application along with evidence to the City Engineer’s office.

PCMC’s City Engineer, Makarand Nikam, said, “Following the orders of the Bombay High Court, the PCMC will provide assistance in cases of injury or death caused by road potholes. An inquiry committee has been established under the chairmanship of the Commissioner. After reviewing all evidence, a decision regarding compensation will be made for the complainant.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PCMC To Compensate Victims Of Pothole-Related Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Bombay High...

Pune: PCMC To Compensate Victims Of Pothole-Related Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Bombay High...

Pune Shocker! Community Dog Sexually Assaulted In Kharadi-Wagholi Area, Residents Demand Police...

Pune Shocker! Community Dog Sexually Assaulted In Kharadi-Wagholi Area, Residents Demand Police...

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gears Up For 66th Convocation, Governor Acharya Devvrat...

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gears Up For 66th Convocation, Governor Acharya Devvrat...

Nanded Municipal Elections: BJP Plans Major Push To Challenge Congress Dominance In Key Wards

Nanded Municipal Elections: BJP Plans Major Push To Challenge Congress Dominance In Key Wards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Leaves For CSMC Employees During Election Period

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Leaves For CSMC Employees During Election Period