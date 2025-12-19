 Pune: NCP Suspends Student Wing Chief Vishal More After Arrest In Drug Trafficking Case
Vishal More was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the trafficking of MD (mephedrone) drugs from Savari village in Satara district.

Ankit Shukla
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has suspended Vishal More, President of its Pune city student wing, following his arrest for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case registered in Satara.

More was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the trafficking of MD (mephedrone) drugs from Savari village in Satara district.

According to the police, two persons supplying drugs in Mumbai’s Mulund area were detained earlier. During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that More was involved in the narcotics network and had assisted in the supply of banned substances.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare had earlier made allegations linking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s brother, Prakash Shinde, to the drug trafficking case. Andhare claimed that Shinde was connected to the racket.

She further alleged that a stock of 45 kg of drugs, worth around Rs 145 crore, was seized by the Mumbai Police during a raid on a shed in Savari village, and that the three workers involved were being served food from Prakash Shinde’s hotel, Tej Yash, in Jawali taluka.

Following these allegations, the Mumbai Crime Branch intensified its investigation and subsequently took More into custody.

Notably, NCP’s Pune city president Sunil Tingre had recently announced a new executive body, appointing More as the student wing president. However, after his arrest and alleged involvement in the narcotics case, the party suspended him with immediate effect.

