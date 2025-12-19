 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Leaves For CSMC Employees During Election Period
Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth stated that the order applies to all officers and employees and must be followed strictly. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against anyone violating the order

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Leaves For CSMC Employees During Election Period

The programme for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections has been declared, and the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented. Necessary directives regarding the elections and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct have been issued to all heads of departments.

As per the directives of the State Election Commission, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth has cancelled all applied, casual and other leaves of officers and employees and directed them to report for duty immediately to ensure smooth and effective conduct of administrative work during the election period. An order in this regard was issued on Thursday. It has also been directed that no officer or employee will be granted leave during the election period.

Sreekanth stated that the order is applicable to all officers and employees and must be followed strictly. He warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone violating the order.

Sreekanth appealed to officers and employees to work responsibly to execute the election process in a transparent, fearless and regulated manner.

