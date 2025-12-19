 Nanded Municipal Elections: BJP Plans Major Push To Challenge Congress Dominance In Key Wards
Former Congress mayor Jayashree Pawade and former deputy mayor Satish Deshmukh joined BJP on Tuesday. Following their entry, a crowd of aspirants eager to contest municipal corporation elections under BJP began gathering at ‘Anand Nilayam’, the Shivajinagar residence of BJP leader and MP Ashok Chavan

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Nanded Municipal Elections: BJP Plans Major Push To Challenge Congress Dominance In Key Wards | File Photo

Congress has a stronghold in Nanded city, especially in Muslim and backwards-class-majority areas, where it traditionally wins around 28 to 30 seats. BJP is now planning to capture these seats and ensure victory for its candidates through alliances and strategic moves.

Pawade and Deshmukh, along with their supporters, joined BJP in the presence of Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and MP Ashok Chavan, significantly strengthening the party. This move is seen as a BJP strategy to divide Congress.

Chavan is aware that the 28 to 30 seats in Muslim and backward class-dominated areas are key for Congress. BJP is planning alliances and other strategies to weaken Congress’s hold in these wards.

Meanwhile, Congress’s former corporator Subhash Raibole and Vitthalf Patil met Chavan on Wednesday to plan strategies to ensure victory for Mahayuti candidates. Similarly, Kishor Bhavare, husband of former mayor Sheela Bhavare, former mayor Balwantsingh Gadiwale, and his son Vidrendrasingh Gadiwale, former standing committee chairman, met Chavan on Thursday.

While most BJP candidates for the election have been finalised, there is still some confusion over candidates in Vazirabad, Ganeshnagar, Gurdwara, and other wards. Under Chavan’s leadership, the BJP is gaining strength in Nanded, and it will be crucial to see whether the party can secure victory in the upcoming elections.

