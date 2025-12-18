Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Lose Hard-Earned Money As Phones Get Hacked Via Fake RTO Challans -- Here's How To Protect Yourself! | Representational Image | File

Pune: The vehicle fine challan scam has once again rocked Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with fake e-challans being sent to residents’ mobile phones claiming traffic rule violations and duping victims of large sums of money.

Typically, when traffic rules are violated by signal jumping or overspeeding, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) issues fines using vehicle registration numbers. These registration numbers are captured through CCTV cameras. However, cyber thieves are now misusing this process by sending fraudulent messages claiming an unpaid fine. When recipients open the file or link attached to these messages, their phones are hacked, and money is siphoned off from their accounts.

Recently, similar cases have been reported in Pune city, where a man was duped of Rs 5 lakh, while in another case in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a man lost Rs 2.25 lakh to the same scam.

What Is The Modus Operandi?

An APK file named RTO Traffic Challan.apk is being circulated among common citizens on the social media platform WhatsApp across the country. Recently, residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have started to get these files too.

The senders claim that downloading the file will provide details of alleged traffic rule violations. In some cases, messages even mention specific amounts, such as an Rs 10,000 fine for overspeeding, urging recipients to click a link to make the payment. However, once the ‘RTO Traffic Challan.apk’ file is downloaded, control of the citizen’s mobile phone is transferred to unknown individuals.

- WhatsApp Hacking: These individuals hack the user's WhatsApp and send the same APK file to others.

- E-SIM Fraud: Using the information available on the mobile phone, they request a new E-SIM card and gain control of the mobile connection.

- Account Changes: They change the alternate mobile number and email ID associated with the SIM card.

- Fund Transfers: Attempts are made to transfer money from the bank using internet banking.

- Banking Credentials: Using internet banking access, the mobile number and email ID linked to the bank account are also changed.

Recent Cases Reveal A Trend

- Pune City: A Sinhagad Road resident was duped of Rs 5 lakh recently when he received a message on WhatsApp about pending fines on his vehicle. He received the message on 5th December, and he also received a call from a man claiming to be from the Mumbai RTO. However, it all turned out to be fake, and the man lost his hard-earned money.

- Pimpri-Chinchwad City: A 45-year-old man from Chinchwad also received the APK file on 5th December and was told he had pending fines on his vehicle. He downloaded the file, and he lost his phone’s access to the hackers. A total of Rs 2.49 Lakh was stolen from his bank account.

Notably, in both cases, the first message was received on a Friday after the office hours had finished. It has been noticed recently that cyber thieves are targeting people on holidays. Experts cite that when people have holidays, they spend more time on the phones, which makes it easier for cyber thieves to target them.

Speaking about these cases, Senior Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, in charge of the Pimpri-Chhinchwad Cyber Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “We have noticed a pattern where the hackers have started targeting citizens on weekends. It becomes hard for us to freeze money and trace accounts over the weekends as banks are closed.”

This Is How To Protect Yourself:

- Avoid APKs: Never install any file ending in ‘.apk’ received via WhatsApp. Official government apps are only hosted on the Play Store or App Store, and you can download them directly.

- Check the URL: Official traffic challans can be checked only on the government's official website (eg,https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/).

- Immediate Action: If you have accidentally installed such a file, turn off your internet/Wi-Fi immediately, uninstall the app, and consider a factory reset of your phone.

Read Also Pune Records Coldest December First Half In A Decade

- RTO Sends Text: Officials noted that RTO sends a text message informing you about your fine. They don't reach out on WhatsApp. You can always use official URLs to check the status or visit your nearest RTO or police station to be sure.

- Don't Open Anything From an Unknown Number: Cyber Police have advised not to open anything from an unknown number, no matter how simple the message seems. They also caution against replying.