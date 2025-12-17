Pune: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Garbage Heap In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple Nilakh | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Pimple Nilakh area on Wednesday, where a newborn female infant was found dead in a pile of garbage. The dead baby was discovered on Wednesday morning at around 11 AM when garbage pickers spotted it. A call was made to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's control room, and officials from Sangvi Police Station rushed to the spot.

Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Nandekar from Sangvi Police Station said, "The police received information around 11:30 AM regarding an infant lying in the trash near a petrol pump in Pimple Nilakh. Upon receiving the tip-off, Sangvi Police reached the spot for inspection and found a one-day-old female infant. The police took custody of the infant and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared that she had died prior to arrival."

An unidentified individual abandoned the infant by throwing her into the garbage. A case has been registered at the Sangvi Police Station against the unknown person for abandoning the child. The Sangvi Police are currently investigating the matter.

A search for who abandoned the baby in the state which resulted in her death is being conducted. Police suspect that this was done by somebody living far away, and they are currently analysing CCTVs and other things to get the person responsible for doing this act.