Pune International Film Festival 2026: Dates, Venues, Films, Tickets & All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

The 24th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026, jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, will be held from January 15 to January 22, PIFF director and veteran film director Dr Jabbar Patel announced at a press conference.



Dr Mohan Agashe, Dr Satish Alekar and Sabina Sanghvi, trustees of Pune Film Foundation, senior film critic and chairman of the film selection committee Samar Nakhate, film selection committee member Abhijit Randive, Deputy Director Vishal Shinde (Program and Film), and Deputy Director Aditi Akkalkotkar (International Relations and Coordination), were present on the occasion.



The festival will be held across 10 screens at PVR, Pavilion Mall (6 screens), E-Square – University Road (3 screens), and NFDC-NFAI – Law College Road (1 screen). The catalogue fee for the festival is ₹800 for all participants, and online registration has started on the website www.piffindia.com. Spot registration will begin from January 5 at all the theatres from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Read Also 2 Arrested For Stealing Aluminium Ingots From Moving Truck On Mumbai–Pune Expressway





This year's film festival is themed around the birth centenary of the great director, actor, and filmmaker Guru Dutt. Approximately 140 films will be screened across various sections, including the World and Marathi competitive film sections and Global Cinema.



Dr Patel stated that the film festival will begin (opening film) with ‘La Grazia’ (Italy) directed by Paolo Sorrentino, and will conclude (closing film) with ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ (USA, Ireland, France) directed by Jim Jarmusch.



In the world competition section, more than 900 films from 103 countries were submitted. Of these, 14 films have been selected for the final round. These films will be judged by an international jury, and the best international film will receive the ‘Maharashtra Government Sant Tukaram Best International Film Award’ (worth Rs 10 lakh).





List of films for the World competition



1 – A sad and beautiful world – Lebanon, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar – Dir – Cyril Aris



2 – Adam’s sake – Belgium, France – Dir – Laura Wandel



3 – All that’s left of you – Germany, Cyprus, Palestine, Jordan, Greece – Dir – Cherien Dabis



4 – As we breathe – Turkey, Denmark – Dir – Seyhmus Altun



5 – Blue Heron – Canada, Hungary – Dir – Sophy Romvari



6 – Lost Land – Japan, Malaysia, Germany – Dir – Akio Fujimoto



7 – Milk teeth – Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria – Dir – Mihal Mincan



8 – Nino – France – Dir – Paulin Loques



9 – Rebuilding – USA – Max Walker-Silverman



10 – Silent friend – Germany, Hungary, France – Dir – Lldiko Enyedi



11 – Spying stars – France, India, SriLanka – Dir – Vimukthi Jayasundara



12 – The Elysian Field – India – Dir – Pradip Kubrah



13 – This is my night – Syria, UAE – Dir – Jafra Younes



14 – White snail – Austria, Germany – Dir – Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter