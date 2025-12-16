Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Fair Concludes With Religious Fervour In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Fair organised at the Nipat Niranjan Maharaj ancient temple in the Hanuman Tekdi area concluded on Tuesday with enthusiasm and religious gaiety. The seven-day festival ended with a recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.

Earlier, the ‘Abhishek’ with 50 litres of milk was performed at 5.30pm, followed by a puja by priest Sarang Joshi. A naivedya of berries and guavas was offered to Nipat Niranjan Maharaj. Thousands of devotees from the district and nearby areas visited and paid obeisance during the fair.

On Tuesday, an exhibition of 25 oxen was held. Shops selling toys, edible items, and other articles were set up in the area. Ramnath Shelke and his family provided two quintals of khichadi as prasada for the devotees.

Residents gathered in large numbers to view the oxen exhibition and the wrestlers’ bouts held in the afternoon under the guidance of Hansraj Dongare. The bouts continued till late at night. Prize money amounting to Rs 39,000 was distributed to the winning wrestlers. Sharad Kachare, Mahesh Dongre, Rameshwar Vidhate, and others were present.

Nipat Niranjan Maharaj had constructed a temple where the Science Institute’s girls’ hostel now stands. Devotees said the ancient wall constructed by Maharaj needs to be preserved. They added that Hanuman Vyamshala has been training wrestlers at this site since 1943, and therefore, the place must be protected.