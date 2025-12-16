Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

A shocking incident occurred in a barrack of Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, where a dispute between inmates turned violent. One prisoner was seriously injured after being attacked with a floor tile. Following the incident, a case of attempted murder has been registered against two individuals at the Yerawada Police Station on Monday.

The injured inmate has been identified as Vishal Nagnath Kamble (28, Laxmi Nagar). A case has been registered against Akash Satish Chandaliya (30, Yerawada) and Deepak Sanjay Reddy (27, Kamshet).

According to the police, Chandaliya had been previously arrested in connection with a murder case in the Yerawada area. The three men were being held together in Barrack No. 1 of the Common Jail section.

On Monday evening at around 6:45 pm, an argument broke out between Chandaliya, Reddy and Kamble. During the altercation, Chandaliya and Reddy allegedly attacked Kamble with a piece of a floor tile, striking him in the head.

Kamble, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, has been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, said officials.

Yerawada Police confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been filed against Akash Chandaliya and Deepak Reddy. Yerawada Police are investigating the matter further.