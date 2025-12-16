 Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

The injured inmate has been identified as Vishal Nagnath Kamble (28, Laxmi Nagar). A case has been registered against Akash Satish Chandaliya (30, Yerawada) and Deepak Sanjay Reddy (27, Kamshet)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

A shocking incident occurred in a barrack of Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, where a dispute between inmates turned violent. One prisoner was seriously injured after being attacked with a floor tile. Following the incident, a case of attempted murder has been registered against two individuals at the Yerawada Police Station on Monday.

The injured inmate has been identified as Vishal Nagnath Kamble (28, Laxmi Nagar). A case has been registered against Akash Satish Chandaliya (30, Yerawada) and Deepak Sanjay Reddy (27, Kamshet).

Read Also
'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For...
article-image

According to the police, Chandaliya had been previously arrested in connection with a murder case in the Yerawada area. The three men were being held together in Barrack No. 1 of the Common Jail section.

On Monday evening at around 6:45 pm, an argument broke out between Chandaliya, Reddy and Kamble. During the altercation, Chandaliya and Reddy allegedly attacked Kamble with a piece of a floor tile, striking him in the head.

FPJ Shorts
Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
Read Also
Pune: Cognizant Issues Leopard Safety Advisory To Hinjawadi Employees Amid Rising Sightings
article-image

Kamble, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, has been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, said officials.

Yerawada Police confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been filed against Akash Chandaliya and Deepak Reddy. Yerawada Police are investigating the matter further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya Trip, Lucky Draw, Ladki Bahin Yojana & More: How Pune Poll Aspirants Are Trying To Lure...

Ayodhya Trip, Lucky Draw, Ladki Bahin Yojana & More: How Pune Poll Aspirants Are Trying To Lure...

PMC Elections 2025–26: SEC Announces Final Ward Structure, Voter List & Poll Schedule In Pune

PMC Elections 2025–26: SEC Announces Final Ward Structure, Voter List & Poll Schedule In Pune

From Epstein Files To 'Vote Chori': Prithviraj Chavan Addresses Multiple Issues At Patrakar Bhavan...

From Epstein Files To 'Vote Chori': Prithviraj Chavan Addresses Multiple Issues At Patrakar Bhavan...

Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi

Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi