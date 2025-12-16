Pune: Cognizant Issues Leopard Safety Advisory To Hinjawadi Employees Amid Rising Sightings | Pinterest

There has been a significant increase in recent sightings of leopards in various parts of Pune city. Local administration and forest officials have also taken note of these incidents. Against this backdrop, Cognizant, one of the largest IT companies in Pune, has issued an advisory to its employees as a precautionary measure.

Although there have been no direct sightings of leopards in the Hinjawadi area recently, the company has taken this step to prevent any untoward incidents in the future. Cognizant has given several important instructions to its employees regarding safety and precautions, which must be followed.

Key points from Cognizant's advisory:

- Avoid walking alone: ​​Completely avoid walking alone in the company premises after dark or before sunrise.

- Use vehicles: Instead of walking, use the company's transportation service, carpooling, or shared cabs.

- Avoid shortcuts: Do not take shortcuts through areas adjacent to forests or isolated areas.

- Inform security personnel: Immediately inform security personnel if you notice any suspicious animal activity. Follow their instructions.

- If you see a leopard: Do not panic if you see a leopard; remain calm and do not run. Any sudden movement can provoke the animal.

The company has also advised employees to avoid going to the Phase-2 campus late in the evening, at night, and in the early morning. Due to the increasing incidents of leopard sightings, local administration and forest officials are encouraging corporate companies to take such measures for the safety of their employees.