Pune: 8-Year-Old Killed In Leopard Attack While Playing Near Sugarcane Field In Junnar | Representative Image

Pune: A shocking incident has occurred in the Pargaon Tarf Ale village, located on the border of Junnar and Shirur talukas in Pune district, where an 8-year-old boy tragically died in a leopard attack. This incident has spread fear throughout the area, and a wave of intense anger has erupted among the villagers.

The deceased boy has been identified as Rohit Kafre (age 8). Rohit was the son of a farm labourer family; his parents were working in the fields planting onions. While Rohit was playing near the field, a leopard, lying in ambush in a sugarcane field, suddenly attacked him. In this incident, which happened in a matter of moments, the leopard dragged Rohit away and killed him.

“How many more innocent lives will be lost?”

Upon receiving information about the incident, residents of the area rushed to the spot. However, by then Rohit had already passed away. This incident has brought immense grief to the Kafre family, and a pall of sorrow has descended upon the village. Shockingly, it has come to light that this is the fourth death due to leopard attacks in the last three months. This has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens. Angry villagers are asking, “How many more innocent lives will be lost?”

Administration should take concrete measures

Following the incident, the Forest Department and the police administration arrived at the scene and have started further investigation. The villagers have strongly demanded that the Forest Department immediately take measures to control the leopard, install cages, increase patrolling, and secure the area. Due to the increasing leopard attacks, life has become unsafe for citizens in the rural areas of Junnar taluka, and there is a growing demand for the administration to take immediate and concrete measures.

Leopard sighting in Kharadi

Meanwhile, for the past few days, there have been discussions about leopard sightings in Pune city and the surrounding areas. Some of these discussions are false, while others are true. A similar discussion also took place in the Kharadi area. Someone even called the police to report a leopard sighting in the Kharadi area. Following this, the police appealed to the citizens, asking them to inform the police if they spot a leopard, and also conducted awareness campaigns.