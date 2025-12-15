Too Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off | Canva (Representative Image)

Nashik– The remarriage facilitation fair for widows and divorced women, organised under the Zilla Parishad's 'Navchetna' campaign on Sunday (December 14), was cancelled. However, due to the cancellation notice not reaching people in time, a large crowd gathered near the new administrative building. People who had come from Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Chalisgaon, and other parts of Nashik district expressed their anger over the Zilla Parishad administration's mismanagement.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar had announced that the fair would be organised on a grand scale. The administration made extensive preparations and started registrations. This registration received an unprecedented response. More than eight thousand prospective grooms registered, and registrations even came from the state of Gujarat. However, the number of women was negligible. Due to this overwhelming response, the administration's planning collapsed, and the Sunday fair had to be postponed.

The administration announced the cancellation of the fair and stated that it would be organised online in the future by forming groups. Messages were sent to those who had registered, and attempts were made to inform people through advertisements.

However, the advertisement announcing the cancellation was not as widely publicized as the one announcing the fair. As a result, a large crowd gathered near the new administrative building on Trimbak Road on Sunday. People had come in large numbers from Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Satana, Malegaon, and Ahilyanagar.

Those present said that they had not received any information about the postponement of the fair. Many expressed their anger about this. The officers and staff present to manage the situation were overwhelmed. Finally, they tried to calm the people by registering their names.

This chaos continued for one or two hours. This incident exposes the flaws in the Zilla Parishad's planning. Although the campaign itself was good, citizens had to suffer due to shortcomings in its implementation. It is hoped that the administration will be more vigilant in the future to prevent such incidents.