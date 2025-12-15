 Too Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneToo Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off

Too Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off

The remarriage facilitation fair for widows and divorced women, organised under the Zilla Parishad's 'Navchetna' campaign on Sunday (December 14), was cancelled. However, due to the cancellation notice not reaching people in time, a large crowd gathered near the new administrative building.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Too Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off | Canva (Representative Image)

Nashik– The remarriage facilitation fair for widows and divorced women, organised under the Zilla Parishad's 'Navchetna' campaign on Sunday (December 14), was cancelled. However, due to the cancellation notice not reaching people in time, a large crowd gathered near the new administrative building. People who had come from Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Chalisgaon, and other parts of Nashik district expressed their anger over the Zilla Parishad administration's mismanagement.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar had announced that the fair would be organised on a grand scale. The administration made extensive preparations and started registrations. This registration received an unprecedented response. More than eight thousand prospective grooms registered, and registrations even came from the state of Gujarat. However, the number of women was negligible. Due to this overwhelming response, the administration's planning collapsed, and the Sunday fair had to be postponed.

The administration announced the cancellation of the fair and stated that it would be organised online in the future by forming groups. Messages were sent to those who had registered, and attempts were made to inform people through advertisements.

However, the advertisement announcing the cancellation was not as widely publicized as the one announcing the fair. As a result, a large crowd gathered near the new administrative building on Trimbak Road on Sunday. People had come in large numbers from Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Satana, Malegaon, and Ahilyanagar.

FPJ Shorts
After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For 'Dangerous Bowling'; VIDEO
After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For 'Dangerous Bowling'; VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Telangana From December 16 To 22
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Telangana From December 16 To 22
GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here
GUJCET 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Details Here
Odisha Hikes Stipend Of Ayurvedic & Homeopathic PG Students
Odisha Hikes Stipend Of Ayurvedic & Homeopathic PG Students
Read Also
Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details
article-image

Those present said that they had not received any information about the postponement of the fair. Many expressed their anger about this. The officers and staff present to manage the situation were overwhelmed. Finally, they tried to calm the people by registering their names.

This chaos continued for one or two hours. This incident exposes the flaws in the Zilla Parishad's planning. Although the campaign itself was good, citizens had to suffer due to shortcomings in its implementation. It is hoped that the administration will be more vigilant in the future to prevent such incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Plant At Least One Tree': Girish Mahajan Appeals To Nashikites Ahead Of Kumbh Mela

'Plant At Least One Tree': Girish Mahajan Appeals To Nashikites Ahead Of Kumbh Mela

Man Suffers 21-Stitch Facial Injury As Nylon Manja Strikes In Nashik

Man Suffers 21-Stitch Facial Injury As Nylon Manja Strikes In Nashik

Too Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off

Too Many Grooms, Too Few Brides: Nashik Remarriage Fair Called Off

'Why Plant Trees In December?' Green Tribunal Petitioner Questions Nashik Tree Drive Timing

'Why Plant Trees In December?' Green Tribunal Petitioner Questions Nashik Tree Drive Timing

Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details

Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details