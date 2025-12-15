Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details | Representative Pic

Nashik: As per the guidelines of the National Tribal Students Education Committee, the admission process for Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Maharashtra for the academic year 2026-27 is being conducted. Under this process, an entrance examination will be held on February 22, 2026.

Through this examination, 2,220 new admissions will be given to Class VI, and 873 vacant seats in Classes VII to IX will be filled based on merit. Students from Scheduled Tribes/Primitive Tribes who are enrolled in Class V and VIII in the academic year 2025-26 will be eligible for this examination.

The Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society (Nashik) runs 37 Eklavya residential schools affiliated with the CBSE board. These schools provide students with free education, accommodation, food, uniforms, and other facilities. For the academic year 2026-27, the backlog of vacant seats in Classes VII, VIII, and IX will be filled. Each Eklavya school will have an admission capacity of 60 students for Class VI, comprising 30 boys and 30 girls. Students will be selected for all these seats through the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, the application process will begin from Monday (December 15). Application forms will be available free of charge at the concerned Additional Commissioner's office, Integrated Tribal Development Project office, Government Ashram Schools, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools. The prescribed application form, along with the necessary documents, should be submitted to the same office or school. For more information about the entrance examination, visit the official website https://tribal.maharashtra.gov.in.

"The Eklavya Model Residential School scheme is extremely important for the educational advancement of tribal students. Students should appear for the entrance examination and strive to gain admission to these English-medium schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students will be selected based on merit through a preliminary examination," - Leena Bansod, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society.

Read Also Sadhus Up In Arms As Nashik Civic Body Issues Notices To Nine Tapovan Temples

Region-wise available seats

Nashik - 1192

Nagpur - 923

Thane - 583

Amravati - 395