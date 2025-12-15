 Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details

Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details

As per the guidelines of the National Tribal Students Education Committee, the admission process for Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Maharashtra for the academic year 2026-27 is being conducted. Under this process, an entrance examination will be held on February 22, 2026.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details | Representative Pic

Nashik: As per the guidelines of the National Tribal Students Education Committee, the admission process for Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Maharashtra for the academic year 2026-27 is being conducted. Under this process, an entrance examination will be held on February 22, 2026.

Through this examination, 2,220 new admissions will be given to Class VI, and 873 vacant seats in Classes VII to IX will be filled based on merit. Students from Scheduled Tribes/Primitive Tribes who are enrolled in Class V and VIII in the academic year 2025-26 will be eligible for this examination.

The Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society (Nashik) runs 37 Eklavya residential schools affiliated with the CBSE board. These schools provide students with free education, accommodation, food, uniforms, and other facilities. For the academic year 2026-27, the backlog of vacant seats in Classes VII, VIII, and IX will be filled. Each Eklavya school will have an admission capacity of 60 students for Class VI, comprising 30 boys and 30 girls. Students will be selected for all these seats through the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, the application process will begin from Monday (December 15). Application forms will be available free of charge at the concerned Additional Commissioner's office, Integrated Tribal Development Project office, Government Ashram Schools, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools. The prescribed application form, along with the necessary documents, should be submitted to the same office or school. For more information about the entrance examination, visit the official website https://tribal.maharashtra.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
UP School Principal Waives Fees, Brings Class 8 Girl Back To School; Video Goes Viral
UP School Principal Waives Fees, Brings Class 8 Girl Back To School; Video Goes Viral
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Jordan On 2-Day Visit, Begins Three-Nation Tour
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Jordan On 2-Day Visit, Begins Three-Nation Tour
WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue
WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi

"The Eklavya Model Residential School scheme is extremely important for the educational advancement of tribal students. Students should appear for the entrance examination and strive to gain admission to these English-medium schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students will be selected based on merit through a preliminary examination," - Leena Bansod, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society.

Read Also
Sadhus Up In Arms As Nashik Civic Body Issues Notices To Nine Tapovan Temples
article-image

Region-wise available seats

Nashik - 1192

Nagpur - 923

Thane - 583

Amravati - 395

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Why Plant Trees In December?' Green Tribunal Petitioner Questions Nashik Tree Drive Timing

'Why Plant Trees In December?' Green Tribunal Petitioner Questions Nashik Tree Drive Timing

Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details

Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential Schools Entrance Exam On Feb 22; Check Details

'Student Kumbh' To Bring 1,000 ABVP Activists To Nashik In January

'Student Kumbh' To Bring 1,000 ABVP Activists To Nashik In January

Sadhus Up In Arms As Nashik Civic Body Issues Notices To Nine Tapovan Temples

Sadhus Up In Arms As Nashik Civic Body Issues Notices To Nine Tapovan Temples

Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections To Be Held On January 15, Counting Of Votes...

Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections To Be Held On January 15, Counting Of Votes...