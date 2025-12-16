27th All India Christian Marathi Literary Conference To Be Held In Nashik From Jan 9-11 | Analytics India (Representative Pic)

Nashik– Recognising the contribution of the Christian community to Marathi literature, the 27th All India Christian Marathi Literary Conference will be held in Nashik from January 9 to 11, 2026. The appointed president of the conference, senior poet Simon Martin, announced various literary awards.

Poet Simon Martin said, “The awards will be presented on January 9th at the inaugural session of the conference in the presence of senior thinker Dr. Raosaheb Kasbe, senior journalist Uttam Kamble, and the president of the Sahitya Mahamandal, Milind Joshi.”

The contribution of Christian writers to Marathi literature is significant. Such conferences provide information about new literature, the changing literary landscape, popular old books, new genres, and emerging writers.

Throughout the year, various literary conferences are held, including the All India Marathi Literary Conference, the Rebel Marathi Literary Conference, and the Rural Literary Conference. The Christian Marathi Literary Conference is an important feature among them.

Read Also Nashik's Sayali Wani Wins Silver At National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Lifetime Achievement Awards

- Father Francis Correa (Former editor of 'Suvarta' magazine from Vasai, senior scholar of folk culture and author of spiritual books)

- Sunil Adhav (Long-time active participant in the Christian literary movement, known for research-based writing related to the conference)

Sahitya Bhushan Award

- Sunny Patole (Pune; for his novels - 'Sutaracha Por Yeshu' and 'Muktidata Moshe')

Sahityavrati Award

- Raman Randive (Pune; senior Ghazal poet)

Sahitya Gaurav Award

- Mukta Tilak (Nashik)