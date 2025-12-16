Nashik's Sayali Wani Wins Silver At National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament |

Nashik: At the UTT 5th National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sayali Wani from Nashik, Maharashtra, won the silver medal.In the semifinals, Sayali defeated experienced PSEB player Madhurika Patkar 4–2 to secure her place in the final. In the final, she faced former national champion Sutirtha Mukherjee.

While Sutirtha was expected to win comfortably, Sayali put up an aggressive fight, winning the next two games 11–9 and 11–8 to level the match at 3–3 and add excitement to the contest. In the decisive seventh game, Sutirtha Mukherjee displayed great composure and all-round skill, taking an early lead and winning 11–3 to retain the title.





Sayali Wani is the second table tennis player from Nashik, after Taneesha Kotecha, to reach the final of the women’s singles at a national tournament in the current season. She is coached by Jay Modak.



On her achievement, congratulations were extended by Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed; vice presidents Shekhar Bhandari and Milind Kachole; secretary Rajesh Bharvirkar; treasurer Abhishek Chhajed; and members Sanjay Vasant, Mrs. Alka Kulkarni, Ashish Bodas, Sanjay Kadu, Mahendra Chiplunkar, and Ashwin Borikar.