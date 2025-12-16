 Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBalgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon

Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon

The Balgandharva Music Festival, which has gained recognition as a cultural benchmark of Khandesh for Indian classical music, is being organised by the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smriti Pratishthan on January 9, 10, and 11 at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Natyamandir from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon |

Jalgaon: The Balgandharva Music Festival, which has gained recognition as a cultural benchmark of Khandesh for Indian classical music, is being organised by the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smriti Pratishthan on January 9, 10, and 11 at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Natyamandir from 7 PM to 11 PM. This information was given by Deepak Chandorkar, the executive trustee of the Chandorkar Smriti Pratishthan, while speaking at a press conference here today.

A music festival in the name of Balgandharva is organized only in Jalgaon throughout India through the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Pratishthan, and singers of national and international repute participate in this festival. Therefore, classical music enthusiasts attend this festival. The year 2025-26 is being celebrated by the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smriti Pratishthan as its Silver Jubilee year.

To date, legendary artists from the field of music have participated in this music festival. This year, artists representing the younger generation have been invited to the festival. On January 9, the festival will begin after the inauguration with the first session featuring the highly talented and accomplished singer Shruti Bajbarua, originally from Assam but now settled in Mumbai, who will present classical and semi-classical singing.

She will be accompanied by Abhinay Ravande on the harmonium and Rohit Dev on the tabla. In the second session, world-renowned sitar player Chirag Kutty will perform a sitar recital. He will be accompanied on the tabla by Vivek Pandya, who is based in America.

FPJ Shorts
'Agar Main Aapke Chaddi Ka Naada...': Rakhi Sawant Demands Apology From 'UP CM' Nitish Kumar For Pulling Doctor's Hijab; Video
'Agar Main Aapke Chaddi Ka Naada...': Rakhi Sawant Demands Apology From 'UP CM' Nitish Kumar For Pulling Doctor's Hijab; Video
Public Health At Risk As Unhygienic Chicken Fry Stalls Operate Freely Across Vasai-Virar
Public Health At Risk As Unhygienic Chicken Fry Stalls Operate Freely Across Vasai-Virar
Mumbai Metro Lines 9 And 2B Set For Partial Opening By December 31, Promising Major Traffic Relief
Mumbai Metro Lines 9 And 2B Set For Partial Opening By December 31, Promising Major Traffic Relief
Gallery FPH: 'When Light Touches' By Dr Zirak Marker & Nikhil Purohit Is A Meditative Journey Between Chaos, Calm And Care
Gallery FPH: 'When Light Touches' By Dr Zirak Marker & Nikhil Purohit Is A Meditative Journey Between Chaos, Calm And Care

January 10

On the second day, in the first session, Ustad Sabir Khan, son of Mumbai's world-renowned sarangi player Ustad Sultan Khan, will present his sarangi performance. He will be accompanied on the tabla by Vivek Pandya. The second session will feature a jugalbandi (duet) by renowned Kathak dancer Nidhi Prabhu and famous flamenco dancer Kunal Om. They will be accompanied on the tabla by Rohit Dev and Vinayak Gavas, and on the harmonium and vocals by Shrirang Tembe.

Read Also
Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University's 'Shield Tech' Team Wins Smart India Hackathon 2025
article-image

On January 11th, the third day, a joint performance of Nadaswaram, Tavil, and Mridangam will be presented under the title 'Carnatic Quartet'. This will feature internationally acclaimed artists Shreya Devnath (electric violin), M. Karthikeyan (Nadaswaram), Pravin Sparsh (Mridangam), and Gummidipoundi Jeeva (Tavil).

Deepak Chandorkar informed that the entire program will be compered by Mumbai's renowned anchor Mangala Khadilkar. The main sponsors of the program are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Deepak Chandorkar has appealed to all lovers of Indian classical music to attend this festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Advisory Meeting On Dec 17 To Discuss Nashik-Pune Railway Route Through Sinnar

Advisory Meeting On Dec 17 To Discuss Nashik-Pune Railway Route Through Sinnar

Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon

Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon

Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole...

Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole...

Progressive Student Groups Pay Tribute To Dr Baba Adhav At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Progressive Student Groups Pay Tribute To Dr Baba Adhav At Savitribai Phule Pune University

AAP Announces First List Of 25 Candidates For Pune Municipal Corporation Elections

AAP Announces First List Of 25 Candidates For Pune Municipal Corporation Elections