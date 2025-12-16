PMC Mandates Permissions For Banners & Hoardings In Pune; PCMC Launches Crackdown In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pune: As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been announced, the preparations of aspiring candidates have increased as all the local politicians are desperately trying to be politically relevant. With political advertisements through banners and hoardings being a famous mode of campaigning, the PMC administration has made it clear that permission needs to be obtained.

Despite this, a large number of posters have been displayed across various locations. Many aspirants have organised events to attract voters by including pilgrimage trips and social programmes and have put up informative hoardings regarding these activities.

Permission Mandatory

PMC Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Naval Kishore Ram stated that while the MCC is in force, such posters require prior approval. Those who ignore these rules will face criminal charges for violating the Code of Conduct. Furthermore, if a hoarding mentions a political party’s name, the entire cost of that advertisement will be added to the respective party’s election expenditure.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced the municipal election schedule for the state on Monday. Voting is set for 15th January, with counting and results to follow on 16th January. Following the announcement by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, the MCC came into immediate effect in Pune, just like across the state.

Consequently, the PMC has begun removing unauthorised hoardings put up by political aspirants. PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram held a press conference on Tuesday to detail the measures being taken, accompanied by Additional Commissioner Omprakash Diwate and Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department Prasad Katkar.

Commissioner Ram noted that several aspirants are promoting free trips to Ashtavinayak, religious pilgrimages, and Ujjain Mahakal, alongside events like ‘Khel Paithanicha’. Some have even organised air travel for foreign trips via lucky draws for women. Since the MCC is active, displaying advertisements for such events in streets, squares, or wards requires mandatory municipal permission.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book...

The PMC Chief warned that the unauthorised hoardings can lead to criminal cases against the candidates. Officials and staff have been instructed to take immediate action and remove any illegal banners found in the city.

Monitoring and Enforcement

To ensure a transparent election, several teams have been formed:

- Monitoring Committees & Flying Squads

- Grievance Redressal Cells

- Check posts for spot inspections.

- Video Surveillance Teams to monitor rallies, meetings, and excessive spending.

Action Against 4,819 Unauthorised Banners in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Meanwhile, the PCMC has launched a massive crackdown to enforce the Model Code of Conduct. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Sign and License Department has removed 4,819 illegal or unauthorised political flexes, banners, kiosks, stickers, hoardings, flags, and wall advertisements in PCMC jurisdiction. A majority of these were related to political campaigns, officials noted. The campaign is being carried out on a “war footing” across major squares, main roads, and government buildings.

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “Implementation of the Code of Conduct is crucial for maintaining transparency and balance in the electoral process. The administration has implemented preventive measures in a timely manner to avoid any undue influence.”

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Agale, in charge of PCMC’s Sky Sign and License Department, said, “We have initiated action to ensure no political hoardings or banners remain in the city after the MCC took effect. This consistency in enforcement will continue in the coming days.”